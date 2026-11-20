U.S. Dollar And Euro Exchange Rates On November 20
Official exchange rates for Friday, November 20:
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1 USD – UAH 45.05 (compared with UAH 45.20 on November 19);
1 EUR – UAH 49.53 (compared with UAH 49.57 on November 19).
Average bank rates, according to href="" rel="nofollow" co (buy-sell):
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USD: UAH 44.96-45.63;
EUR: UAH 49.44-50.26.
Average cash exchange office rates (buy-sell):
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USD: UAH 45.27-45.48;
EUR: UAH 50.00-50.30.
As previously reported, Ukraine's draft state budget for 2026 sets the average annual hryvnia-to-dollar exchange rate at UAH 45.6/USD.
Photo: NBU
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