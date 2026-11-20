MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Vitalii Bunechko, Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, on Facebook, Ukrinform says.

"The enemy has once again attacked the Korosten district of the Zhytomyr region. Transport and industrial infrastructure facilities came under attack. A facility belonging to one of the local businesses was damaged,” the official said.

According to him, one person was injured in the Russian strikes and hospitalized with multiple shrapnel wounds.

Rescue workers extinguished all the fires, despite their efforts being hampered by the constant threat of further attacks.

Russiandamages railway infrastructure, several trains delayed

As Ukrinform reported, in the Poltava district, fragments of a Russian missile fell in an open area near a residential neighborhood, partially destroying and damaging nearby houses.