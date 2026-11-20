MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated on television by Yuriy Ignat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Ukrinform reports.

"Today saw one of the most powerful attacks. The preliminary figures are 80 cruise missiles and up to 20 ballistic missiles – up to 100 missiles of various types, as well as around 400 drones, also of various types, including approximately 120 jet-powered drones. These are the figures we can give at this point regarding last night's attack," Ihnat said.

He added that the results of the air defense operations, which took place across the country, were still being tallied. According to him, one of the missiles may have crossed the border with Poland, and the information is currently being verified.

"Strategic bombers launched Kh-101 missiles in the early morning hours. These missiles were already reaching the western regions, where our air defense forces intercepted them. The interception rate appears to be quite high, based on preliminary figures. One of the missiles may have crossed the state border. The information is being checked along the border with Poland. Before the Kh-101 launches, Russian naval vessels were also involved, carrying out strikes with Kalibr missiles," Ihnat said.

He added that Russia first attacked with Kalibr missiles, followed by Kh-101 missiles launched from various directions – from the north and from the southern regions, across central Ukraine.

"Most of the cruise missiles targeted the country's western regions. The enemy has various facilities in its sights, with energy infrastructure, unfortunately, being a priority. The ballistic missiles were aimed primarily at Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and bridges. We understand what the enemy was targeting," Ihnat said.

Russian forcestransport and industrial infrastructure in Zhytomyr region, one injured

According to him, energy facilities and bridges have always been among Russia's priority targets.

"This is by no means the first such attack. I can tell you that both energy facilities and bridges have always been among the enemy's priority targets. Therefore, there can be no question of this being some kind of response, as they have been striking these targets for a long time, including bridges in Kyiv. The fact that Ukraine's Defense Forces are successfully repelling yet another attack today is primarily a credit to all our defenders," Ihnat said.

As Ukrinform reported, according to Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk, Russia deployed its warships to the Black Sea for the first time in six months, launching more than 20 missiles from there.

Photo: AA