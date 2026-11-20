MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Economy and Environment announced the decision.

The methodology establishes a unified framework for compiling lists of strategic and critical mineral resources and assessing the risks of disruptions to supplies of mineral raw materials and processed mineral products.

It covers metallic ores, non-metallic minerals of national significance, and their valuable components. The methodology will be used to determine which resources should be included on the strategic and critical minerals lists and to evaluate the potential impact of supply disruptions affecting relevant raw materials and processed products in Ukraine.

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The assessment results will serve as the basis for measures aimed at preventing and responding to supply disruptions. Unified criteria for compiling the lists are expected to enhance transparency in the subsoil sector and provide investors with greater predictability when planning mining and processing projects.

"Reliable access to raw materials is essential for uninterrupted industrial production. The unified methodology will help identify resources critical to manufacturing and assess where potential supply disruptions could have the greatest impact. For companies considering investments in mining and processing projects in Ukraine, it also provides clear and transparent criteria for determining the strategic and critical importance of mineral resources," said Deputy Minister of Economy and Environment Vitalii Kindrativ.

According to Ukrinform, authorities in the Khmelnytskyi region have notified the director of a private company that he is suspected of organizing the illegal extraction and sale of peat. Investigators estimate the resulting losses to the state at nearly UAH 142 million.

Photo: Ministry of Economy and Environment