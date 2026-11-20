MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expects a further correction in the prices of artificial intelligence-related assets in financial markets, warning that current investor optimism may be excessive.

Georgieva said additional market adjustments remained possible amid growing concerns that the rapid appreciation of AI-related assets may have gone too far. Her remarks come as the United States steps up efforts to prevent the illegal supply of advanced semiconductor chips to China.

Georgieva said the IMF expected some degree of market correction, although the Fund did not anticipate a major downturn.

"The excessive optimism we are seeing today increases the likelihood that this process will continue. We do not expect a major correction during this period. However, some additional adjustment may take place, which would leave the market in a more resilient position," she said.

According to Georgieva, the overall volume of so-called circular financing arrangements, under which chip manufacturers such as Nvidia provide financial resources to help customers purchase their equipment, has reached approximately $1 trillion. Around two-thirds of this amount consists of debt financing.

The IMF chief stressed that the overall figure was not particularly large in itself, but the rapid expansion of such financing arrangements and the gradual shift from equity towards debt funding were becoming more concerning.

"This situation creates potential risks to financial stability. Greater transparency about these developments and prudent risk management by companies could help mitigate these threats," Georgieva said.

She also noted that the IMF had a cautious forecast suggesting that artificial intelligence could contribute 0.5 percentage points to global economic growth. Georgieva described 2026 as the first year in which AI was beginning to make a tangible difference to global economic growth.

Concerns over the returns on massive investments in artificial intelligence have meanwhile contributed to increased volatility across global financial markets.

Anthropic shares ended the trading session 17% above their record initial public offering price. However, investors have increasingly adopted a cautious approach towards AI-related investments. Against this backdrop, the Nasdaq 100 index, which has significant exposure to technology companies, declined by 2.2%.