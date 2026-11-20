MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The International Road Transport Union (IRU) has called for simplified border-crossing procedures, wider adoption of digital transport documents and stronger international cooperation to make more efficient use of the Middle Corridor, accelerate freight transportation and expand international trade.

According to the IRU, Secretary General Habib Turki made the remarks during a series of high-level events organised by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) in Bangkok.

Speaking at the Fifth Ministerial Conference on Transport, Turki stressed that the efficiency of international transport corridors depended on more than the development of roads and other physical infrastructure. Well-organised and flexible border procedures were equally important for facilitating international trade.

"Trade works better when borders work properly. When border operations improve, opportunities for trade and development expand," Turki said.

He emphasised the need for greater investment in trade facilitation, harmonisation of border procedures and wider adoption of digital transport documentation.

Turki also highlighted the growing importance of the Middle Corridor, saying that its rising strategic significance had reinforced the need to develop alternative trade routes. However, he stressed that unlocking the corridor's full potential required removing border-related obstacles and improving freight transportation efficiency.

In this context, the IRU highlighted the importance of its international TIR system, which can reduce border-crossing times by up to 92% and transportation costs by as much as 50%.

Digital instruments such as eTIR and eCMR can further streamline documentation, reduce paperwork and improve predictability across supply chains.