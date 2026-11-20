MENAFN - Nam News Network)

VIENTIANE, Nov 20 (NNN-KPL) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane will pay an official visit to Malaysia from Nov 22 to 24 to strengthen and further develop relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The Lao News Agency (KPL) reported that the visit will take place at the invitation of Malaysia's Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

During the visit, the two sides are expected to discuss ways to further strengthen their long-standing friendship and expand cooperation between Laos and Malaysia.

--NNN-KPL

Laos, Malaysia, official visit, Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Asia-Pacific