MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Lebap Regional Branch of Turkmenistan's Nature Conservation Society has held a practical seminar on biodiversity protection and environmental awareness at the Gabakly section of the Amyderya State Nature Reserve.

According to Turkmenistan's Ministry of Environmental Protection, the event, titled "The Garden is an Inexhaustible Source of Blessings for a Blessed Life," brought together specialists and gardeners from the regional branch, reserve scientists, residents of Danew district, and nature enthusiasts.

Participants discussed nature conservation, the sustainable use of land and water resources, and measures to protect biodiversity. Representatives of the Nature Conservation Society, Maysa Berdiyeva and Arslan Merdanov, emphasized the importance of environmental protection and ecological security.

Scientists from the Amyderya State Nature Reserve provided information about its ecosystems and wildlife. Located along the middle reaches of the Amu Darya River, the reserve is home to tugai forests, reed beds, and various bird species, including migratory and resident birds of prey.

The seminar also addressed the protection of the pilburun, a rare sturgeon species found in the Nargiz section of the reserve, and efforts to increase the population of the Bukhara deer. These issues were discussed by Maral Batyrova, a biology teacher at Secondary School No. 45 in Danew district.

The organizers said similar environmental awareness activities are planned at the Koytendag and Repetek state nature reserves in the Lebap region.