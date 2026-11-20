MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)British energy company EnQuest has agreed to sell its UK upstream business to NEO NEXT+ for a total consideration of up to $960 million, accelerating its strategic shift towards Southeast Asia.

The transaction includes major North Sea assets such as the Magnus and Kraken fields, the Greater Kittiwake Area, a non-operated interest in Golden Eagle and the undeveloped Bressay field. It also covers associated infrastructure and supporting operations.

The agreement was announced on November 18.

Deal includes upfront and conditional payments

EnQuest will receive $840 million in cash upon completion, subject to customary adjustments. A further $120 million is available through contingent payments linked to oil prices and potential changes to the UK's Energy Profits Levy.

The contingent consideration is designed to provide additional value if specified conditions are met between 2027 and 2029.

Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions. These include completion of EnQuest's previously announced acquisitions of participating interests in four offshore Malaysian production-sharing contracts.

Strategic shift towards Southeast Asia

The disposal forms part of EnQuest's plan to concentrate its operations on Southeast Asia, where the company sees opportunities for lower-cost production and further expansion.

Following completion of the proposed transactions, EnQuest expects its Southeast Asian business to produce approximately 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, based on its stated portfolio projections.

The company estimates that the resulting portfolio could have operating costs of approximately $11 per barrel of oil equivalent, compared with its 2025 group-wide unit operating cost of around $25.

EnQuest expects the proceeds from the North Sea disposal to help repay borrowings associated with its Malaysian acquisitions and strengthen its balance sheet.

NEO NEXT+ expands its North Sea position

For NEO NEXT+, the acquisition adds producing fields and associated infrastructure to its UK operations.

The company was formed through the combination of TotalEnergies' UK North Sea assets with a partnership involving Repsol and HitecVision.

The transaction is part of a wider restructuring of North Sea ownership, as operators reassess mature fields, production costs and the financial implications of the UK's energy taxation framework.

What comes next

The proposed disposal remains subject to regulatory and contractual conditions. Investors will monitor the approval process, completion of the Malaysian acquisitions and the final consideration received.

For EnQuest, the key test will be whether the Southeast Asian portfolio can deliver the production growth and lower operating costs expected by management.