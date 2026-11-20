(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen,Guangdong,China, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a 6.25-inch touchscreen, wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, dual 1080P cameras, GPS and tire monitoring, the C6 Pro brings essential ride information into one focused cockpit view. Aoocci's Black Friday price is $225.42.





The C6 Pro home screen in a motorcycle cockpit. Image supplied by Aoocci; digitally retouched. Black Friday Deal As riders look for a cleaner way to bring navigation, recording and tire data onto the handlebar, Aoocci is concentrating those functions in a single display with the C6 Pro. For Black Friday, the all-in-one motorcycle system is available for $225.42. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto put compatible maps, calls and audio through the display, while front and rear cameras record both directions of the ride. The product carries a $329.00 list price on Aoocci's product page. Aoocci's promotion page lists the event as running from November 18 through November 30, 2026. Package options and channel promotions can differ, so riders should confirm the selected configuration and final checkout price on Aoocci.com or Amazon. The C6 Pro includes front and rear cameras, two tire sensors, a wired controller and mounting hardware. Package contents may vary by retailer. Aoocci provides a 12-month limited warranty and a 60-day return window for direct purchases, subject to the applicable terms. Product Introduction At the heart of the C6 Pro is a 6.25-inch IPS touchscreen rated at 1,000 nits. Its auto-adaptive brightness responds to changing light, helping the interface remain readable as conditions shift from direct sun to low-light riding. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto bring supported navigation, calls and audio onto the display, while the phone stays stored and protected from the handlebar environment. The C6 Pro records the road ahead and behind through front and rear 1080P cameras at 30 frames per second. HDR support helps retain detail across high-contrast scenes, and the 140-degree field of view is designed to frame a broad view without excessive distortion. Loop recording manages storage automatically; when the G-sensor detects a sudden impact, related footage is locked into a protected file.





The C6 Pro record settings screen in a motorcycle cockpit. Retouched image: Aoocci. The C6 Pro includes built-in GPS. Navigation through CarPlay or Android Auto uses the connected phone's apps and GPS. Bluetooth 5.0 supports pairing, and 5 GHz Wi-Fi handles compatible data transfer. Two TPMS sensors bring front and rear tire pressure and temperature into the same interface, while the wired handlebar remote places calls, music and recording controls close at hand. Security mounting screws help protect the installation, and ACC-linked power can begin recording automatically when the motorcycle starts.

Feature C6 Pro specification Display 6.25-inch IPS touchscreen; 1560 x 720; 1,000-nit automatic brightness Smartphone projection Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Cameras Front and rear 1080P at 30 fps; HDR; 140-degree field of view Recording protection Loop recording; G-sensor emergency lock; microSD up to 256GB, Class 10 Connectivity and data Built-in GPS; Bluetooth 5.0; 5 GHz Wi-Fi Tire monitoring Two TPMS sensors for real-time pressure and temperature Control and mounting Wired handlebar remote; anti-theft screws; ACC-linked automatic recording Weather protection IP67-rated

The Aoocci Approach

Aoocci focuses on a practical goal: making connected riding technology accessible to more motorcyclists. Its motorcycle displays, recording systems and accessories are designed around everyday riding needs, from accessing compatible phone apps to recording a journey and monitoring tire status. A direct-to-consumer approach brings riders product information and support directly from the brand.

The C6 Pro applies that thinking to the motorcycle cockpit. It brings compatible phone apps, front and rear recording, and tire monitoring into one system, giving riders a dedicated display while allowing the smartphone to stay stored.









Aoocci motorcycle display range, including the C6 Pro at lower right. Promotional image: Aoocci.

Buy on Amazon

Riders in the United States can choose the purchasing route that best suits them. The C6 Pro is available through the Aoocci Amazon Store and as a direct C6 Pro Amazon listing. Review the selected package, availability and checkout total before placing an order.

Buy on the Official Aoocci Website

The C6 Pro can also be ordered from the C6 Pro product page on Aoocci.com. The Aoocci homepage presents the current Black Friday promotion, support information and the wider motorcycle display range, giving riders a clear place to compare models before choosing a setup.

About Aoocci

Aoocci develops motorcycle electronics for riders who want modern connectivity on the bikes they already love. Its displays, dash cams and riding accessories bring compatible smartphone apps, ride recording and monitoring functions into the cockpit. Guided by a belief that useful riding technology should be within reach, Aoocci combines practical product features with accessible pricing, direct sales and rider-focused support. Learn more at Aoocci.com.

Offer note: The $225.42 price applies to the Black Friday offer described in this release. Prices, packages and availability may change; final terms are those shown by the seller at checkout. Shipping, tax, gifts and included accessories may vary by retailer. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto require a compatible smartphone, and available functions depend on the device, software and installation. Product specifications are based on Aoocci's published information.

Product information and images: Aoocci. Featured price supplied for this announcement. Product inquiries: Contact...



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