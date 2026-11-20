Aoocci C6 Pro Brings Navigation And Recording Into A Single Motorcycle Display For Black Friday
|Feature
|C6 Pro specification
|Display
|6.25-inch IPS touchscreen; 1560 x 720; 1,000-nit automatic brightness
|Smartphone projection
|Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|Cameras
|Front and rear 1080P at 30 fps; HDR; 140-degree field of view
|Recording protection
|Loop recording; G-sensor emergency lock; microSD up to 256GB, Class 10
|Connectivity and data
|Built-in GPS; Bluetooth 5.0; 5 GHz Wi-Fi
|Tire monitoring
|Two TPMS sensors for real-time pressure and temperature
|Control and mounting
|Wired handlebar remote; anti-theft screws; ACC-linked automatic recording
|Weather protection
|IP67-rated
The Aoocci Approach
Aoocci focuses on a practical goal: making connected riding technology accessible to more motorcyclists. Its motorcycle displays, recording systems and accessories are designed around everyday riding needs, from accessing compatible phone apps to recording a journey and monitoring tire status. A direct-to-consumer approach brings riders product information and support directly from the brand.
The C6 Pro applies that thinking to the motorcycle cockpit. It brings compatible phone apps, front and rear recording, and tire monitoring into one system, giving riders a dedicated display while allowing the smartphone to stay stored.
Aoocci motorcycle display range, including the C6 Pro at lower right. Promotional image: Aoocci.
Buy on Amazon
Riders in the United States can choose the purchasing route that best suits them. The C6 Pro is available through the Aoocci Amazon Store and as a direct C6 Pro Amazon listing. Review the selected package, availability and checkout total before placing an order.
Buy on the Official Aoocci Website
The C6 Pro can also be ordered from the C6 Pro product page on Aoocci.com. The Aoocci homepage presents the current Black Friday promotion, support information and the wider motorcycle display range, giving riders a clear place to compare models before choosing a setup.
About Aoocci
Aoocci develops motorcycle electronics for riders who want modern connectivity on the bikes they already love. Its displays, dash cams and riding accessories bring compatible smartphone apps, ride recording and monitoring functions into the cockpit. Guided by a belief that useful riding technology should be within reach, Aoocci combines practical product features with accessible pricing, direct sales and rider-focused support. Learn more at Aoocci.com.
Offer note: The $225.42 price applies to the Black Friday offer described in this release. Prices, packages and availability may change; final terms are those shown by the seller at checkout. Shipping, tax, gifts and included accessories may vary by retailer. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto require a compatible smartphone, and available functions depend on the device, software and installation. Product specifications are based on Aoocci's published information.
Product information and images: Aoocci. Featured price supplied for this announcement. Product inquiries: Contact...
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