MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The solar energy market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 19.12% through 2032, led by Asia-Pacific's 64.8% capacity share in 2026, while the Middle East and Africa records the fastest regional growth.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global solar energy market 2.92 terawatts in 2026 to 3.5 terawatts in 2027 and reach 8.39 terawatts by 2032, registering a CAGR of 19.12% over 2027–2032. Utility-scale solar procurement across Asia, rising long-term power agreements from data center operators, and growing adoption of solar-plus-storage projects continue to support demand for large project deliveries. Module manufacturers are also aligning their supply with project timelines and domestic-content requirements to meet rising demand. However, grid congestion, curtailment, and heavy dependence on Chinese upstream manufacturing are adding pressure, making grid access and long-term offtake agreements increasingly important for sustained growth.

Solar Energy Market Emerging Trends:

Falling Costs Powering Large-Scale Solar Buying in Asia

Big solar farms in Asia can now compete on price with conventional power, which is encouraging utilities and government agencies to buy more capacity. Tenders that bundle storage with solar are becoming common, keeping demand steady for panels, inverters, and related equipment.

Data Centers Turning to Long-Term Solar Contracts

Technology companies running data centers in Europe and North America are signing multi-year power agreements to lock in clean electricity. These deals give developers a committed buyer before a plant starts operating, which makes new projects easier to finance and build.

Home-Grown Panel Manufacturing Gains Pace in the US

Tax incentives in the United States are encouraging solar panel production closer to home. Manufacturers that can show locally sourced content are better placed to win project orders, which is drawing fresh factory investment into the country.

For a comprehensive analysis of market, including key growth drivers, market segmentation, regional trends, and the competitive landscape, explore the full report from Mordor Intelligence:

Solar Power Market Segment ation :

By Technology

Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

By Grid Type



On-Grid Off-Grid

By End-User

Utility-Scale

Commercial and Industrial (C&I)

Residential

By Component (Qualitative Analysis)

Solar Modules/Panels

Inverters (String, Central, Micro)

Mounting and Tracking Systems

Balance-of-System and Electricals

Energy Storage and Hybrid Integration

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Solar Energy Industry Share by Region :

Asia-Pacific Holds the Lead in Solar Deployment

Asia-Pacific remains the largest base of installed solar, driven mainly by China's sheer scale and growing activity in markets such as India and Vietnam. Utility-led projects are opening doors for equipment suppliers across the wider region, not just within China.

Middle East and Africa Picking Up Speed

The Middle East and Africa is gaining momentum as new solar-and-storage plants come online under long-term power contracts. Projects in Egypt and South Africa are also bringing corporate buyers into the mix alongside utilities, widening the customer base for developers.

“The solar energy market is expanding as utility-scale procurement accelerates across Asia, data center operators sign long-term power agreements, and domestic manufacturing gains support in the United States. This report examines key market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities across technologies, grid types, end users, and components, providing Strategic planners with insights to support strategic planning,” s ays Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

Canadian Solar Inc.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd

Trina Solar Co. Ltd

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd

First Solar Inc.

JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd

SunPower Corporation

REC Solar Holdings AS

Hanwha Q Cells Co. Ltd

Risen Energy Co. Ltd

Seraphim Solar System Co. Ltd

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd

Sunrun Inc.

Enphase Energy Inc.



SMA Solar Technology AG

Array Technologies Inc. Nextracker Inc.

Siemens Energy (CSP)

Abengoa SA

BrightSource Energy Inc.

ACCIONA Energía

ENGIE SA

ACWA Power

Explore the Solar Energy Market Report in Japanese :

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