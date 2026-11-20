IndoUSrare & GORD Announce Pitch4RARE 2026, and Invite Global Innovators to Advance Rare Disease Solutions

Pitch4RARE serves as a global launchpad for high-impact ventures. Past winners represent the breadth of solutions across the rare disease ecosystem, from advanced diagnostics and therapeutics to patient-centered technologies.

Global startup contest targets solutions for 400 million rare disease patients worldwide; applications open for innovators, investors, and biopharma partners.

- Harsha Rajasimha, PhD, Founder and Executive Chair of IndoUSrare & GORDHERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Indo US Organization for Rare Diseases (IndoUSrare), a U.S.-based nonprofit organization, and its allied organization, the Global Organisation for Rare Diseases (GORD) Foundation, India, today announced the Pitch4RARE 2026, a flagship global innovation contest designed to identify and showcase breakthrough solutions for rare diseases.Pitch4RARE 2026 is being organized in partnership with leading rare disease stakeholders from the United States and India, including IKP Knowledge Park and other ecosystem partners committed to accelerating innovation for patients living with rare diseases. The competition will be held in conjunction with the SIAMG - Indo-US Bridging RARE Summit 2026, organized in collaboration with the Society of Indian Academy of Medical Genetics (SIAMG), JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER), and Narayana Health.To ensure broad participation, Pitch4RARE 2026 will offer both in-person and virtual presentation opportunities. Virtual presentations are scheduled for December 7, 2026. The in-person pitch session is scheduled for December 13, 2026, in Bengaluru, India, as part of the Indo US Bridging RARE Summit, bringing together global leaders from academia, healthcare, biotechnology, patient advocacy, government, and industry.Applications are open to innovators worldwide. Apply now to participate in Pitch4RARE 2026: pitch4rare/Pitch4RARE is part of IndoUSrare's broader mission to accelerate progress toward a future where no person living with a rare disease is left without hope for diagnosis, treatment, or meaningful care. The initiative accelerates promising innovations for the 400 million people worldwide living with rare conditions, addressing a gap where over 95% of 11,000+ known rare diseases lack approved treatments by connecting innovators with the partnerships, expertise, and visibility needed to bring solutions to patients faster.“Every rare disease patient deserves hope, and every promising innovation deserves a path to clinical reality,” said Harsha K. Rajasimha, PhD, Founder and Executive Chair of IndoUSrare and GORD.“Pitch4RARE is a cross-border engine connecting US and Indian biotech ecosystems. By linking visionary founders with global investors and biopharma leaders, we bridge the gap between early research and life-saving patient access.”Applications for the Pitch4RARE Global Innovation Contest are now open to:- Biotech and health-tech startups from pre-seed through Series A stages- Innovators working in therapeutics, diagnostics, medical devices, digital health, AI, and patient support technologies- Patient-led advocacy and community-driven innovations- Academic researchers developing translational solutions, including undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral innovatorsSelected participants gain an opportunity to present their solutions before a distinguished international panel of experts and receive mentorship, ecosystem connections, in-kind support, and global visibility through media and stakeholder engagement. Applications are open to participants worldwide, with both virtual and in-person participation options to ensure broad international access.Pitch4RARE 2026 will feature an eminent panel of judges representing drug development, venture creation, translational medicine, and rare disease innovation, including:Anish Bhatnagar, MD – Orphan Drug DeveloperNarendra Chirmule, PhD – SymphonyTech BiologicsSatya Dash, PhD – IKP Knowledge ParkAmrit Ray, MD, MBA - Healthcare Board Chairman and DirectorAndreas Reimann, PhD, MBA - admedicum USA LLCPriyankana Mukherjee, PhD – IKP Knowledge Park (Emcee and Moderator)Additional venture capital and industry leaders are expected to join the panel, providing participants with valuable exposure to potential collaborators, investors, and strategic partners.Now entering its third year, Pitch4RARE serves as a global launchpad for high-impact ventures. Past winners and recognized innovators represent the breadth of solutions across the rare disease ecosystem, from advanced diagnostics and therapeutics to patient-centered technologies that improve outcomes and quality of life.2025 Winners: Genophe and IUVA LABS (with Special Recognition for Attox Research Lab) for advances in diagnostic tools and therapeutic pipelines.2024 Winners: CRISPRBits (CRISPR-based point-of-care diagnostics) and Kaiteki Innovations (adaptive health and mobility solutions).“Innovation succeeds when scientific excellence is matched by strategic partnerships and execution. Pitch4RARE creates an important bridge between emerging technologies, investors, and industry leaders working to address some of healthcare's most pressing unmet needs,” said Narendra Chirmule, PhD, of SymphonyTech Biologics.Pitch4RARE is part of a broader ecosystem of programs by IndoUSrare and GORD dedicated to advancing rare disease innovation globally. IndoUSrare also hosts the annual Abbey Meyers Khushi Bridging RARE Awards and Gala, recognizing leaders advancing rare disease research, advocacy, and innovation. This year, the organization is collaborating with the Society for Mitochondrial Research and Medicine (SMRM) to foster scientific exchange and education in mitochondrial disorders and medicine.IndoUSrare and GORD invite biopharmaceutical corporations, venture capital funds, and healthcare organizations to support Pitch4RARE 2026. Sponsorship tiers (Ally, Partner, Patron, and Champion) provide cross-border brand visibility and executive networking across healthcare markets. The program builds on a track record of support from industry leaders, including Fondation Ipsen and Amgen, and continues the partnership with IKP Knowledge Park. IndoUSrare and GORD gratefully acknowledge support for Pitch4RARE 2026 from Entrada Therapeutics, and for the SIAMG Indo US Bridging RARE Summit 2026 from Amgen, admedicum USA LLC, BridgeBio, and VA Bio.How to Apply or PartnerInnovators, startups, and potential sponsors can submit applications or sponsorship inquiries at .About IndoUSrare and GORD FoundationIndoUSrare is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization located in Herndon, VA, on a mission to accelerate the discovery, development, and equitable access to diagnostics, treatments, and cures for rare diseases by building a global ecosystem that connects patients, caregivers, researchers, clinicians, industry, policymakers, and diaspora communities. Through advocacy, education, responsible AI, research collaboration, and cross-border partnerships, IndoUSrare advances inclusive innovation and patient-centered solutions that improve outcomes for rare disease communities worldwide towards our 2050 Vision of no rare disease without treatment. GORD Foundation is a Section 8 not-for-profit company in India that advances rare disease diagnosis, access to treatment, patient support, and research through global collaboration in partnership with IndoUSrare.

Nisha Venugopal

Indo US Organization for Rare Diseases

+1 540-239-0465

IndoUSrare and GORD. Together, Turning Hope into Action for the Rare Disease Community

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IndoUSrare & GORD Announce Pitch4RARE 2026, Inviting Global Innovators to Advance Rare Disease Solutions News Provided By Indo US Organization for Rare Diseases November 20, 2026, 09:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Science, Technology, World & Regional



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