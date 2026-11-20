MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Recognised for innovation in retirement and income planning and AI for operational automation and industry intelligence

- Banesh Prabhu, CEO, IntellectAI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Intellect Design Arena Ltd., a global leader in AI-First, enterprise-grade financial technology, announces that it has won two honours at the Datos Insights Wealth Management Impact Awards 2026: 'Best Innovation in Retirement & Income Planning' and 'Best AI for Operational Automation & Industry Intelligence'.

The awards recognise Intellect's innovation across two distinct priorities for financial institutions: enabling more personalised retirement advice and applying AI to improve operational efficiency. Together, they reflect Intellect's focus on turning technology investment into measurable improvements in advisor productivity and client service.

Celebrating Innovation and Excellence

The Datos Insights Wealth Management Impact Awards honour technology innovation across the global wealth management industry. The 2026 winners were recognised at the Wealth Management Forum in New York on October 21, 2026. Entries were assessed on innovation, market need, client experience, operational efficiency, revenue and retention potential, scalability, and future roadmap.

In retirement and income planning, eMACH Wealth brings together a comprehensive client view, predictive analytics and mobile advisory tools to help relationship managers deliver advice aligned with clients' life stages, risk profiles and retirement goals. For example, at a leading ASEAN bank, the initiative recorded a 30% increase in the retirement client base and an 80% reduction in portfolio review time per retirement client, while account opening fell from three hours to five minutes.

The 'Best AI for Operational Automation & Industry Intelligence' award recognises Intellect's use of specialised AI agents in complaints handling. These agents coordinate evidence gathering, regulatory checks and complaint assessment, with human review built into the workflow. By connecting these activities, the solution helps handlers assess cases more quickly and make decisions supported by the relevant evidence. The initiative delivered faster resolutions and a sixfold increase in handler productivity, demonstrating how AI can expand operational capacity while retaining human oversight.

Powered by Purple Fabric, Intellect's Open Business Impact AI platform, the award-winning solution uses specialised AI agents to coordinate evidence gathering, regulatory checks and complaint assessment, with human review built into the workflow.

About eMACH Wealth

eMACH Wealth is part of Intellect's eMACH suite, the world's most comprehensive open finance platform built on First Principles Thinking and Design Thinking.

Powered by event-driven, microservices-enabled, API-led, and cloud-native technologies, the platform delivers enterprise-grade scalability, configurability, and intelligence. It allows institutions to build tailored, future-ready solutions that integrate seamlessly with their existing systems while enabling continuous innovation.

At its core, the platform delivers:

- Personalised Advisory: Bringing together client financial information, investment preferences and risk profiles to support advice aligned with individual goals.

- Connected Wealth Journeys: Connecting onboarding, portfolio reviews and investment workflows to reduce manual hand-offs and give relationship managers a comprehensive client view.

- Advisor Empowerment: Combining analytics, mobile access and supervisory visibility to help advisors serve clients more effectively while supporting suitability and compliance checks.

- By connecting client information, advisory tools and investment workflows, eMACH Wealth helps financial institutions scale personalised service and give relationship managers more time for client conversations.

Commenting on the recognition, Banesh Prabhu, CEO, IntellectAI, said,“Clients place enormous trust in their wealth managers, particularly when the decisions concern their retirement and financial security. Technology must help advisors honour that trust with a deeper understanding of each client and more time for meaningful advice. At Intellect, we believe AI belongs in the loop, strengthening human judgement and taking on the complexity that gets in its way. These recognitions from Datos Insights reflect that belief in practice. Through eMACH Wealth, we are helping institutions make personalised advice accessible at scale, while bringing greater intelligence and accountability to the operations behind it. The real value is in what this enables: an advisor better equipped to guide a client, a decision supported by the right evidence, and a client served with greater care and confidence.”

About Intellect Design Arena Ltd.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is a global leader in AI-First, enterprise-grade financial technology, architected from first principles to deliver measurable business impact at scale. With three decades of domain expertise, Intellect delivers composable, intelligent platforms across Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Wealth, Capital Markets, Treasury, Insurance and Digital Technology for Commerce. Applying First Principles Thinking and Design Thinking, Intellect has elementalised financial services into a finite set of Events, Microservices and APIs, enabling faster, modular transformation with predictable and measurable outcomes.

At the heart of this AI-First architecture are eMACH, the world's most comprehensive, composable and intelligent open finance platform; Purple Fabric, the world's first Open Business Impact AI platform; and iTurmeric, a composable integration and configuration platform. A pioneer in applying Design Thinking at enterprise scale, Intellect's 8012 FinTech Design CenterTM, the world's first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking principles, underscores its commitment to continuous, outcome-driven innovation. Intellect serves over 500+ customers across 62 countries, supported by a global workforce of domain, solution and technology experts. For more information, visit

For Media related info, please contact:

Nachu Nagappan

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Mob: +91 89396 19676

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Nachu Nagappan

Intellect Design Arena Limited

+91 89396 19676

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Intellect Wins Two Awards at the Datos Insights Wealth Management Impact Awards 2026 News Provided By Intellect Design Arena Limited November 20, 2026, 09:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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