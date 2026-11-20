AI Platform from JCF Capital Markets connects Form D, Regulation A and S-4/F-4 filings to the companies, sponsors and verified executives behind them

- Justin Floyd

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CapitalMarketsAI, a private capital markets intelligence platform from JCF Capital Markets, LLC, today published a product demonstration video on the JCF Capital Markets website, recorded on real public SEC filings and live CapitalMarketsAI Enterprise screens.

The platform imports SEC filings daily (Form D and Regulation A offerings, and S-4 and F-4 merger registrations), covering more than 746,000 filings from more than 360,000 filers, and connects each filing to the companies, fund sponsors and executives behind it. More than 133,000 filings carry verified

executive contacts.

Find the event: search by filing type, industry and filing window, including a Verified Only view. On November 18, 2026, that view held more than 1,600 Regulation D and Regulation A listings filed in the previous three months, including more than 200 open Regulation D rounds with more than $18 billion still unsold.

Research: AI filing analysis turns a Form D into a diligence brief, Ask AI answers diligence questions in plain English, and three AI models analyze an M&A deal independently, side by side. S-4/F-4 records show deal value, consideration and disclosed advisors.

Connect: verified decision-makers can be unlocked per person or exported to a CRM, within the account's entitlement.

"Every business day, SEC filings show who is raising capital and which companies are merging. CapitalMarketsAI puts the people behind those filings, and the research to act on them, in one place" said Justin Floyd, Managing Director, JCF Capital Markets, LLC. Watch the demonstration:

.

Pricing

Users can sign-up for free and test out the platform. Our initial Founding Member pricing is locked for 12 months: Starter $99 per month (Form D), Professional $149 (Form D and Regulation A) and Enterprise $299 (adding S-4/F-4 M&A and Multi-AI analysis). More information can be found at



Figures are platform data as of November 18, 2026. CapitalMarketsAI is a research product over public and permissioned data and does not provide investment advice.

About JCF Capital Markets

JCF Capital Markets, LLC is an independent investment banking firm advising on debt and equity capital formation, structured finance, recapitalizations, mergers and acquisitions. Securities offered through Finalis Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. JCF Capital Markets LLC and Finalis Securities LLC are separate, unaffiliated entities.

Media Contact

Global Press Release Distribution

JCF Capital Markets | CapitalMarketsAI

2173 Salk Avenue, Suite 250, Carlsbad, California 92008

...

(760) 931-4761--- End --

Justin JCF Capital Markets, LLC Floyd

JCF Capital Markets, LLC

+1 760-931-4761

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CapitalMarketsAI Publishes Product Demonstration of Its SEC Filing Intelligence Platform News Provided By JCF Capital Markets, LLC November 20, 2026, 09:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.