FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eliza Pagan, childcare entrepreneur and early childhood education leader, is set to appear on Mompreneurs TV, where she will share practical insights on opening a daycare business, managing daily operations, and building a team that allows owners to lead without being physically present every day.Mompreneurs is a cinematic docu-series showcasing mothers who have built real businesses and created financial independence, by capturing their personal and professional journeys, strategies, and impact. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features inspiring women whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.In her episode, Pagan will explore the key steps involved in establishing a childcare business, navigating property zoning and approvals, managing daily responsibilities, and preparing for expansion.She will break down how delegating responsibilities, training staff, and establishing clear accountability systems can help daycare owners maintain consistent operations while gaining greater flexibility.Viewers will walk away with practical guidance on opening a daycare, managing its operations, and building a team they can trust.Eliza's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Eliza Pagan

Mompreneurs TV

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Eliza Pagan to Appear on Mompreneurs TV News Provided By Inside Success TV November 20, 2026, 09:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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