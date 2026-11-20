MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 20 (IANS) Seoul shares plunged more than 5 per cent on Friday, led by losses in technology stocks, as Anthropic's strong market debut failed to ease concerns over heavy investments by big tech firms in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The Korean won was trading lower against the U.S. dollar. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 267.93 points, or 5.21 percent, to end at 4,869.96, reports Yonhap news agency.

Around noon, programme trading of KOSPI-listed shares was suspended for five minutes as the index sank sharply.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.19 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite declined 2.25 percent.

Trade volume was moderate at 193.7 million shares worth 14.1 trillion won (US$10.5 billion), with decliners outnumbering gainers 805 to 88.

Institutions and foreigners sold a net 951.33 billion won and 1.13 trillion won worth of stocks, respectively. Individuals bought a net 1.59 trillion won.

Investors remain concerned about whether massive investments in AI infrastructure will generate sustainable returns, despite Anthropic's successful market debut.

"Concerns over the Federal Reserve's possible tightening and continued foreign selling also weighed on the market," Samsung Securities said in a research note.

Anthropic shares surged 17 percent above their initial public offering (IPO) price of $83 to close at $97.17 on Thursday (U.S. time).

The record-setting IPO failed to allay concerns over the profitability of AI-related investments, weighing on technology stocks.

In Seoul, technology stocks led the decline. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 7.01 percent to 183,100 won, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix declined 5.92 percent to 1,113,000 won.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor dropped 4.67 percent to 255,000 won, and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace Industries shed 4.12 percent to 605,000 won.

Among gainers, leading budget carrier Jeju Air rose 2.51 percent to 8,570 won and Hanjin KAL, the parent firm of Korean Air, jumped 9.26 percent to 236,000 won.

The Korean won was trading at 1,336.2 won against the U.S. dollar as of 3:30 p.m., compared to 1,330 won from the previous session's close.

Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys lost 7.4 basis points to 3.642, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds shed 8.4 basis points to 3.728.