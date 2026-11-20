MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in coordination with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), has busted the Indian module of an organised transnational drug trafficking network involved in supplying psychotropic substances and opioid and non-prescription (NRx) medicines to consumers across the United States.

Six people have been apprehended in India in connection with the operation. The coordinated operation, codenamed 'Monsoon Thunder', was conducted by the NCB and the DEA based on shared intelligence inputs.

The NCB carried out raids at multiple locations, including Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow, between November 4 and 13, resulting in the arrest of six persons linked to the transnational drug trafficking network.

According to the investigation, the network was involved in supplying psychotropic substances and opioid/NRx medicines to consumers across the United States. Records and digital evidence examined so far indicate that the network handled nearly 3,000 parcels containing approximately five lakh tablets between June 2022 and November 2026 across the US.

During the investigation, the NCB identified several live consignments containing more than 1,500 tablets that were scheduled for delivery to different destinations in the United States. The agency shared actionable intelligence with the DEA, following which the US agency seized two shipment consignments.

Additionally, customer databases containing details of more than 59,000 individuals have been shared with the DEA. These records include transaction details, information about previous consignments, delivery addresses, United States Postal Service (USPS) tracking IDs, and the types of drugs ordered. The information is expected to assist the DEA in identifying customers and drop-shippers operating in the US.

The investigation revealed that the network maintained consignment and consumer details in shared digital records, including Google Sheets. Orders were received by Indian operators through digital communication platforms such as Telegram, Skype, and WhatsApp. The consignments were subsequently dispatched through postal and other delivery channels, including the USPS, by members of the network operating in the United States.

The DEA is currently examining the leads shared by the NCB. Although the dataset covers approximately 59,000 individuals, the US agency will conduct a detailed intelligence analysis and deploy dedicated resources to disrupt the illicit pharmaceutical network.

The investigation further revealed that the Indian operators received payments through digital payment platforms, including Venmo, a US-based payment application, bank accounts held in the names of other individuals, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and cryptocurrency. Investigators have also gathered information suggesting that hawala channels were used to receive payments and commissions.

The financial trail is being examined to identify the beneficiaries and establish the proceeds generated through the alleged drug trafficking activities.

While the supply and distribution network under investigation operated within the United States, an examination of digital records and medicine brands maintained by the arrested persons in India suggests the possible international sourcing of substances from multiple countries.

The precise sources, procurement channels, and cross-border movement of the drugs are being investigated to establish the complete supply chain and identify all individuals and entities involved.