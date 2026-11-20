MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Friday announced that the party would hold protests across all Assembly constituencies in the state on November 23, 24 and 25 against the Congress government's price rise policies.

Speaking to the media, Vijayendra said he could not publicly disclose the details of the discussions but asserted that his meeting with Amit Shah had boosted his confidence.

Regarding the proposed protests, Vijayendra said the BJP would take the Congress government's failures, alleged corruption in the Valmiki Corporation and its negligence in drought management to the people.

He recalled that the BJP had undertaken the Ballari padayatra to highlight these issues, following which the government had convened a special session and declared drought-affected taluks. However, the government was now treating farmers in an insulting manner over the distribution of drought relief, he alleged.

The amount announced as relief itself was an insult to farmers, and even that announcement had not been properly implemented. Farmers were receiving only Rs 400-500 as relief, which reflected the government's negligence, he claimed.

"This is not a government that fulfils its promises. The government is playing with the lives of farmers and has no concern for their welfare," he alleged.

Vijayendra said farmers were increasingly distressed, with several of them dying by suicide. A farmer in his own constituency had also died by suicide, he added.

He termed the imposition of conditions for releasing compensation to distressed farmers an irresponsible decision and demanded that the government immediately withdraw the conditions and release the relief.

He also demanded that the Rs 5,000 drought relief announced by the government be credited to farmers' bank accounts before the commencement of the Assembly session.

"Otherwise, we will see how the government conducts the session," he warned.

Questioning the financial feasibility of the government's announcements, Vijayendra said Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had announced a Rs 32,000 crore package during a Cabinet meeting held in the coastal region. However, within 24 hours, the Finance Department had written to the Chief Minister indicating that the announcement could not be implemented, he claimed.

Vijayendra also questioned the reported allocation of funds to Bharat Jodo youth associations, asking whose money was being spent on them.

"When there is no money to pay ASHA workers, does the government have funds to support its own workers?" he asked, alleging that the Chief Minister was acting arbitrarily.