MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Nov 20 (IANS) A massive wave of devotees descended on the temple town of Ayodhya on Friday on the occasion of the Panchkosi Parikrama, with the district administration expecting the number of pilgrims to cross 50 lakh.

Observed on Kartik Shukla Ekadashi, the religious event has drawn lakhs of devotees who are taking a holy dip in the Saryu River before undertaking the traditional circumambulation of the holy city. After completing the parikrama, pilgrims are also visiting various temples and monasteries to offer prayers.

The Panchkosi Parikrama begins from areas around Naya Ghat and Ram Ki Paidi along the Saryu River and passes through several prominent temples, kunds and ghats in Ayodhya. The route covers approximately 15 km, equivalent to five kos.

Devotees are undertaking the pilgrimage barefoot, carrying offerings and chanting“Jai Shri Ram” along the route. The entire stretch has witnessed a vibrant atmosphere of devotion, with large numbers of pilgrims participating in the religious observance.

The turnout is expected to be higher than that recorded during the recent 14-kosi parikrama, which saw around 30 lakh devotees, according to the administration. Officials said the crowd movement during the ongoing Panchkosi Parikrama indicated that the total number of participants could exceed 50 lakh.

In view of the heavy rush, the district administration has put in place extensive security and crowd-management arrangements. CCTV cameras are being used to monitor the entire parikrama route, while police personnel have been deployed at several locations. The Health Department has also set up medical camps to provide assistance to devotees.

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Kumar personally walked along the parikrama route to inspect the arrangements and interacted with pilgrims to understand any difficulties they were facing.

Explaining his decision to undertake the inspection on foot, Kumar said it was intended to ensure that all arrangements remained effective and to assess the functioning of the security, medical and administrative systems on the ground.

He said the administration had also inspected arrangements during the 14-kosi parikrama and was continuing the exercise during the Panchkosi Parikrama to ensure that devotees faced no inconvenience.

Kumar said the administration had been preparing for crowd management for several months. The parikrama route had been improved and widened into a four-lane road to facilitate the movement of pilgrims.

He said crowd management was being handled effectively and that efforts had been made to provide devotees with better facilities. The response from pilgrims suggested that they were satisfied with the arrangements, he added.

The commissioner reiterated that the number of devotees this year was expected to surpass 50 lakh, citing the unusually large turnout witnessed along the route.