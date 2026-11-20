Zambia has called for stronger partnerships between African and Nordic countries to promote investment, value addition, technology transfer and industrial development in the critical minerals sector, emphasising the need to move beyond the traditional extraction and export of raw materials.

The call was made by Ms. Etambuyu Anamela Gundersen, Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during a Roundtable Discussion on Sustainable Critical-Mineral Value Chains held on the sidelines of the ongoing Nordic-African Foreign Ministers Meeting in Oslo, Norway. Ms. Gundersen is representing Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, S.C., M.P., Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the meeting.

The roundtable was co-chaired by Zambia and Finland, with Ms. Gundersen joined by Mining Finland Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Aleksi Salo, and Head of Unit, Mineral Economy Solutions at the Geological Survey of Finland, Dr. Asko Käpyaho, as co-hosts. It brought together Foreign Ministers from Tanzania, Hon. Mahmoud Thabit Kombo; Malawi, Honourable Dr. George Chaponda, M.P.; Ghana, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, H.E. Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, alongside other key stakeholders.

The roundtable explored opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation between Africa and the Nordic region in developing sustainable and resilient critical mineral value chains.

Ms. Gundersen stated that the growing global demand for critical minerals, driven by the green energy transition, digitalisation and advanced manufacturing, presents a significant opportunity for Africa and the Nordic countries to build strategic partnerships anchored on shared value creation.

She emphasised that Zambia's mineral resources must serve as a catalyst for industrialisation, innovation, job creation and sustainable economic transformation, rather than being viewed merely as commodities for export.

She noted that, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, the Government is implementing the Grow Zambia Agenda, which prioritises increased production, productivity, value addition, exports, industrialisation and employment through strategic partnerships and private sector-led growth.

Highlighting Zambia's position as one of Africa's leading copper producers and an emerging source of cobalt, manganese and nickel, Ms. Gundersen stated that the country is positioning itself as a competitive investment destination for mineral processing, manufacturing, energy development and industrial growth.

She called for stronger cooperation between African and Nordic businesses through joint ventures and long-term industrial partnerships, noting that Nordic countries bring expertise in sustainable mining, advanced manufacturing, green technologies, digital innovation and industrial research, while Africa offers strategic mineral resources, expanding markets, a growing workforce and significant investment opportunities. The Permanent Secretary underscored the importance of investing in human capital through university partnerships, research collaboration, technical and vocational training, exchange programmes and industry-led skills development.

Ms. Gundersen called on Nordic investors and development partners to look beyond mineral extraction and participate in Zambia's broader economic transformation agenda through investments in value addition, manufacturing, skills development and sustainable industrial growth.

She emphasised that combining Zambia's mineral wealth with Nordic expertise and technological capabilities would help build resilient value chains, enhance economic competitiveness, create jobs and deliver shared prosperity for both Africa and the Nordic region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation - Zambia.