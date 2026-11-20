MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov, 2026 - Bybit, the New Financial Platform today announced that it has surpassed 90 million registered users worldwide, marking another milestone in its growth as the company expands beyond cryptocurrency trading into traditional financial markets, payments and other services. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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“Surpassing 90 million registered users is an important milestone, but our ambition goes much further. We are bringing trading, investing, payments and AI together on one platform, giving people more ways to access financial markets and manage their money,” said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

“As we expand into more markets, we are also investing in the licences, local presence and infrastructure needed to serve customers in different jurisdictions. Our goal is to make financial opportunities more accessible to people around the world.”

Expanding Beyond Crypto:

Bybit's TradFi offering now spans more than 600 products across equities, ETFs, indices, commodities and foreign exchange. Following the October launch of Bybit Stocks, eligible users can access more than 1,000 U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs. By October, Bybit TradFi Perps had recorded over US$180 billion in cumulative trading volume since launching in March.

Beyond trading, Bybit AI connects with more than 600 platform services and covers over 1,000 customer support scenarios. Bybit Pay connects users with more than 5,000 merchants across 15+ countries, while over 4 million Bybit Cards have been issued, extending the platform's reach into everyday payments.

Expanding Its Global Regulatory Footprint:

In October, Bybit secured a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licence from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), covering Exchange Services for spot trading. This adds to five other licensing and regulatory milestones achieved across the European Union, the Cayman Islands, Indonesia, South Africa and El Salvador in 2026.

In Europe, Bybit EU GmbH has been authorized as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) by Austria's Financial Market Authority since May 2025. Further strengthening its European presence, Bybit Payments GmbH secured an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence in August 2026, supporting the expansion of payment and card services.

Bybit is also exploring further licensing opportunities in Latin America, including Brazil, as it looks to expand its presence in the region.

Strengthening Security and Trust:

Bybit continues to invest in security and operational resilience. Its security credentials include SOC 2 Type II attestation, independently audited by Deloitte, ISO/IEC 27001 certification and PCI DSS compliance validation.

With 100 million registered users on the horizon, Bybit is focused on expanding its international presence, developing its financial services and making more financial opportunities accessible to users around the world.