Abu Dhabi, November, 2026: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City SSMC, part of PureHealth, has launched a dedicated Women and Children Institute, bringing together its established women's and children's services within one integrated, multidisciplinary model of care. The launch reinforces SSMC's commitment to delivering advanced healthcare for women, children and families across the Gulf Region. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Join the waiting list. Earn The Institute creates a more connected framework around SSMC's established expertise, bringing together 18 specialties spanning women's health, maternity, neonatology and paediatrics. The model is designed to provide patients and families with more coordinated access to specialised care throughout different stages of life, while strengthening continuity between specialties for patients with complex or high-risk conditions. Through this integrated approach, SSMC is helping advance specialised women's and children's care in Abu Dhabi, expanding access to complex care and strengthening specialist capabilities within the emirate's healthcare ecosystem. For women, the Institute provides care from adolescence and pregnancy to childbirth, menopause and beyond. Its specialised capabilities comprise maternal-fetal medicine and high-risk pregnancy management, including the multidisciplinary care of women with complex medical problems like cardiac, neurology, renal, endocrine, and haematology problems in pregnancy, gynaecologic oncology, urogynaecology, gestational diabetes care and adolescent gynaecology. It also offers minimally invasive approaches, including robotic, laparoscopic and V-NOTES surgery. SSMC's Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department also serves as a major referral centre for Abu Dhabi, the wider UAE and neighbouring countries. For children and newborns, the Institute provides comprehensive paediatric and neonatal care, supported by SSMC's 30-bed Level III NICU, specialised paediatric clinical and surgical services, and multidisciplinary teams focused on family-centred care. The scale of these established services is already significant. In 2025, the services now integrated within the Institute supported more than 2,200 deliveries, cared for more than 600 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) babies and provided more than 51,000 obstetric and paediatric consultations. Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer at SSMC, said:“The launch of our Women and Children Institute marks an important step in advancing how we deliver specialised care at SSMC. By bringing established expertise together within a more integrated model, we are strengthening our ability to care for women, children and families whose needs can span multiple specialties and life stages. As we mark the UAE's Year of Family, our focus remains on combining clinical excellence with compassionate, coordinated care, while contributing to Abu Dhabi's growing capabilities in managing complex conditions, ensuring patients can access high-quality specialist care closer to home.” Dr Faisal Zidgali, Head of the Women and Children Institute at SSMC, said:“Complex women's and children's healthcare rarely sits within a single specialty. A high-risk pregnancy, for example, may require maternal-fetal medicine, obstetrics, neonatology and paediatric specialists working together at different stages of care. Our Institute brings these disciplines together within a coordinated model, from diagnosis and treatment through to delivery and follow-up. For patients and families facing complex or high-acuity conditions, this integrated approach enables our teams to make timely, informed decisions while providing care that is both clinically comprehensive and centred on the needs of each family.” Looking ahead, the Women and Children Institute will continue to advance clinical research, medical education and translational innovation across women's and children's health, while actively engaging communities through awareness campaigns, prenatal education initiatives and preventive health programmes. Together, these efforts will extend the Institute's impact beyond hospital-based care, supporting prevention, health education and specialist knowledge across the community. The launch also marks a significant milestone in expanding SSMC's growing network of specialised institutes, supporting its wider ambition to deliver trusted, comprehensive and transformative healthcare for patients across the UAE and beyond. About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City SSMC: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is one of the largest tertiary hospitals in the UAE offering the highest standards of medical expertise for the treatment of serious and complex conditions. Established in 2019, SSMC has 607 patient beds, 18 operating theatres, including a hybrid operating room and a 30-bed neonatal intensive care unit. Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 74 specialties, bringing advanced and trusted quality care closer to the UAE and the wider region. About PureHealth: PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth's network comprises: SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care