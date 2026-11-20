MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw fresh pressure on Thursday, recording $582 million in net outflows, according to Farside Investors data compiled by SoSoValue. The day's outflows were dominated by BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ), which logged a record single-session withdrawal.

Thursday's ETF flows add to a broader pattern of risk-off sentiment in traditional markets, with Bitcoin trading lower amid an AI-sector pullback and investors rotating away from both equities and crypto exposure.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $582 million in net outflows on Thursday, the largest figure in this report's dataset for the day. IBIT accounted for $541 million of the outflows, its biggest single-day withdrawal since launching in January 2024, surpassing its prior record of $528.3 million (set on Jan. 30, 2026). IBIT has now posted three straight days of outflows, totaling nearly $900 million after a brief inflow day on Monday. SoSoValue data shows US spot Bitcoin ETFs are down $3.47 billion on a net basis in November and approximately $3.11 billion for 2026.

Key takeawaysIBIT's record withdrawal drives the day's ETF outflows

Farside Investors data indicates that IBIT's $541 million outflow on Thursday was its largest single-day withdrawal since the fund began trading in January 2024. The figure beat the trust's previous daily high of $528.3 million recorded on Jan. 30, 2026.

Trading in IBIT shares reflected the broader selling pressure: the trust closed Thursday at $35.08, down 0.8% on the day. Over the past month, IBIT shares have fallen 24.2%, and they are down 29.4% year to date, according to Yahoo Finance.

This matters for investors because IBIT-one of the largest and most closely watched spot Bitcoin ETF vehicles-often acts as a proxy for how institutions and financial intermediaries are positioning around Bitcoin exposure. When flows turn sharply negative, it can reinforce short-term bearish sentiment even if underlying Bitcoin liquidity remains intact.

Flow streaks point to shifting investor risk appetite

Thursday marked the third consecutive session of outflows for US spot Bitcoin ETFs in this sequence. For IBIT specifically, the outflows have reached nearly $900 million across the three trading days.

That continued selling came after a short-lived reversal earlier in the week. On Monday, US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a single day of inflows that ended a withdrawal run of 11 straight sessions, totaling roughly $2.35 billion, as referenced in earlier reporting.

For market participants, the swing between an 11-session outflow period and a one-day inflow followed by renewed withdrawals suggests investors are not exiting the asset class in a straight line. Instead, they appear to be responding quickly to macro signals-particularly sentiment toward risk assets-then reassessing exposure as conditions change.

November and 2026 totals deepen net outflows

The latest ETF outflow day pushed US spot Bitcoin ETFs' November net withdrawals to $3.47 billion. On a year-to-date basis for 2026, SoSoValue data places net withdrawals at approximately $3.11 billion.

These cumulative totals are important because they show the direction of institutional demand beyond day-to-day volatility. Even with occasional inflows, the ongoing net withdrawal figures indicate that aggregate positioning has remained tilted toward reducing exposure over the period covered by the data.

In short, Thursday's record IBIT outflow was not an isolated event-it landed in the middle of a larger pattern of net selling flows that continues to weigh on the broader ETF complex.

Bitcoin lower as equities stumble on AI optimism

Bitcoin itself traded around $61,875 at the time of publication, down 3% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. Over the previous seven days, Bitcoin was down 9.8%, reflecting broad weakness rather than a single-issue catalyst.

The ETF withdrawals coincided with a market selloff tied to equities, particularly AI-linked stocks. Reporting referenced that gains tied to AI enthusiasm-after the highly anticipated debut of Anthropic's shares-failed to hold. Concerns around elevated valuations and heavy spending on artificial intelligence were cited as drivers of the broader decline, including for major AI beneficiaries such as Nvidia.

This linkage matters because it highlights how crypto-despite its unique drivers-often trades alongside global risk sentiment. When investors pull back from high-expectation technology themes, capital can move out of multiple speculative or growth-adjacent assets at the same time, including Bitcoin exposure packaged through spot ETFs.

Earlier coverage also pointed to Bitcoin reacting to the same equity-driven atmosphere, even as attention focused on Anthropic-related headlines.

Investors watching the next phase should focus on whether ETF outflows persist beyond this three-day streak for IBIT and whether US spot Bitcoin ETFs can generate additional inflow days to offset the accumulating November and 2026 net withdrawals. With Bitcoin trading weak on the week and equity sentiment still fragile, the near-term direction of ETF flows may remain the key signal to monitor.

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