(MENAFN- Straits Research) Urology Surgical Instruments Market Size & Share Analysis The global urology surgical instruments market size was valued at USD 13.84 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 14.88 billion in 2026 to USD 26.49 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the urology surgical instruments market with a share of 40.87% in 2025. Urology surgical instruments are specialized medical tools used to diagnose, examine, and treat disorders affecting the urinary tract and male reproductive system. These include cystoscopy instruments, ureteroscopy instruments, nephroscopy instruments, endourology instruments, and transurethral instruments, which support minimally invasive procedures across hospitals, urology clinics, and surgical centers. The urology surgical instruments market demand is driven by the increasing prevalence of urinary tract disorders, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and growing adoption of advanced endoscopic techniques. Healthcare providers are integrating urology surgical instruments technology and precision-based urology biopsy instruments to improve procedural accuracy. Urology Surgical Instruments Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 13.84 Billion2026 Market Size USD 14.88 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 26.49 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 7.48%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 40.87% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 9.14%Segment Insights By Product Leading Segment Endoscopes Market Share in 2025 28.5% By Application Fastest-growing Segment Urinary Stones CAGR 8.42% (2026-2034) By End User Leading Segment Hospitals Market Share in 2025 65.5% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Real Time Intrarenal Pressure Monitoring Enhances Endourology Procedures The urology surgical instruments market analysis shows a shift toward real-time pressure monitoring and automated irrigation during endoscopic procedures. Boston Scientific received FDA clearance for its Asurys Fluid Management System, which regulates irrigation based on pressure readings when paired with its LithoVue Elite ureteroscope. This advancement improves fluid control and procedural visibility across endourology instruments and ureteroscopy instruments. 02 Stone Sensing Laser Technology Improves Surgical Precision Laser technology developers are incorporating intelligent energy controls to improve precision during stone fragmentation and soft tissue procedures. Olympus launched its SOLTIVE Gemini 60W thulium fiber laser system with StoneSense technology and six pulse modes. This development expands urology surgical instrument applications. 01 The urology surgical instruments market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by advances in endourology instruments, cystoscopy instruments, ureteroscopy instruments, and single-use surgical technologies. 02 Key Investment and Funding Activities in Urology Surgical Instruments Market, 2025–2026

Company Value (USD) Details Ventaris Surgical USD 30 million In January 2026, Ventaris raised USD 30 million in Series A funding led by Longitude Capital, with participation from Vensana Capital, Atypical Ventures, Neotribe Ventures, and Boutique Venture Partners. The funding supports clinical development, regulatory progress, and commercialization of its next-generation ureteroscopic system for improved kidney stone clearance. Teleflex – Intersurgical USD 530 million In December 2025, Intersurgical agreed to acquire Teleflex's Acute Care and Interventional Urology businesses for USD 530 million. The transaction expands its urology product portfolio, technical capabilities, and global distribution network. The amount covers both business units, not urology alone.

Urology Surgical Instruments Market Dynamics 01

Adoption of Single-Use Ureteroscopes Drives Market Growth

Concerns about cross contamination and the costs associated with reprocessing reusable endoscopes are encouraging healthcare facilities to consider disposable ureteroscopy instruments. These devices eliminate the need for repeated sterilization and simplify instrument handling across endourology procedures. The increased use of single-use endourology instruments is supporting demand for specialized urology surgical instrument products.

02

Thulium Fiber Laser Procedures Boost Market Demand

Advancements in thulium fiber laser applications for urinary stone management and prostate procedures are creating demand for compatible endoscopic instruments. Laser-assisted interventions rely on precision cystoscopy instruments, laser fibers, and specialized accessories to support controlled tissue treatment and stone fragmentation. This shift toward laser-based procedures expands product requirements and encourages innovation across the urology surgical instruments industry.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Urology Surgical Instruments Market

Drivers Market Impact Adoption of Single-Use Ureteroscopes Increased use of disposable ureteroscopy instruments reduces reprocessing requirements and cross contamination concerns, supporting demand for specialized endourology instruments. Wider Use of Thulium Fiber Laser Procedures Wider use of thulium fiber laser technology in stone treatment and prostate procedures increases demand for compatible cystoscopy instruments, laser fibers, and endoscopic accessories. Miniaturization of Endoscopes for Minimally Invasive Urology Procedures Smaller diameter nephroscopy instruments and flexible endoscopes support access to narrow urinary passages, improving procedural flexibility and demand for advanced urology surgical instrument devices. Integration of Digital Imaging for Endoscopic Surgical Precision High definition visualization and digital imaging systems improve anatomical assessment during procedures, supporting adoption of advanced urology surgical instrument systems and imaging-compatible equipment. Office-Based Urological Procedures Expand Demand for Specialized Instruments Greater use of outpatient cystoscopy, biopsy, and minor interventions increases demand for compact transurethral instruments, urology biopsy instruments, and procedure-specific urological instruments.

01

Regulatory Approval Delays Restrict New Instrument Commercialization

Urology surgical instrument manufacturers must comply with stringent regulatory requirements related to device safety, material quality, and clinical performance. Obtaining approvals across different markets require extensive technical documentation, product testing, and regulatory validation. These requirements increase development expenses and delay the commercialization of new urology surgical instrument services, potentially limiting innovation across the urology surgical instruments industry.

02

Specialized Instrument Repair Requirements Increase Equipment Downtime

Advanced endoscopic instruments contain delicate optical components, working channels, and precision mechanisms that require specialized repair and maintenance. Damage to these components results in equipment downtime, additional service expenses, and delays in scheduled procedures. Limited access to qualified repair providers and replacement components can further affect the availability of urology surgical instrument equipment. This creates operational challenges for healthcare facilities and urology surgical instrument suppliers.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Urology Surgical Instruments Market

Restraints Market Impact Strict Reprocessing Standards Complex cleaning, sterilization, and inspection requirements increase maintenance expenses and turnaround time for reusable urology surgical instruments. Regulatory Approval Delays Stringent device testing, clinical validation, and regulatory documentation extend approval timelines and increase development costs for new urology surgical instrument products. Specialized Instrument Repair Requirements Damage to delicate endoscopic components and limited availability of qualified repair services disrupt procedure schedules and increase maintenance costs for urology surgical instrument equipment. Limited Surgeon Familiarity with Advanced Instrument Platforms Training requirements and differences in instrument handling delay the adoption of specialized urology surgical instrument solutions, particularly in facilities with limited technical support. Procurement Budget Constraints High acquisition costs for advanced surgical equipment limit purchases by smaller hospitals and public healthcare facilities, restricting demand for premium urology surgical instrument systems.

01

Robotic Assisted Urology Creates New Product Development Opportunities

Partnerships between robotic surgery platform developers and urology surgical instrument manufacturers support the design of specialized instruments for prostate, bladder, and kidney procedures. Robotic compatible graspers, needle drivers, scissors, and precision accessories expand the range of urology surgical products used in complex minimally invasive interventions. Revenue opportunities include specialized instrument sales, technology licensing, and long-term supply agreements, contributing to the urology surgical instruments market growth.

02

Customized Urology Instrument Kits Expand Procedure-Specific Supply Opportunities

Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics present opportunities for urology surgical instrument suppliers to offer procedure-specific instrument kits. Customized configurations that combine cystoscopy instruments, ureteroscopy instruments, transurethral instruments, and urology biopsy instruments simplify surgical preparation and procurement. Market players can generate revenue through customized kit sales, bulk supply agreements, and long-term institutional contracts, opening new avenues across the urology surgical instruments industry.

Urology Surgical Instruments Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Product

Endoscopes led the product segment with a share of 28.5% in 2025, supported by their widespread use in minimally invasive urological procedures.

During the forecast period, the stents segment is projected to register a CAGR of 8.65% during the forecast period, driven by increased use in urinary tract obstruction management and minimally invasive urological procedures.

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By Application

In 2025, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) represented 29.8% of the application segment, reflecting the widespread use of specialized instruments for prostate procedures.

Between 2026 and 2034, the urinary stones segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.42%, fueled by the demand for advanced endourology instruments for stone management.

By End User

Hospitals held a 65.5% share of the urology surgical instruments market in 2025 due to their advanced surgical facilities and high volume of urological procedures.

A growth rate of 9.25% is likely to be expected for the ambulatory surgical centers segment from 2026 to 2034, propelled by the shift toward outpatient urological procedures.

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Urology Surgical Instruments Market Regional AnalysisNorth America Urology Surgical Instruments Market

North America's urology surgical instruments market accounted for a dominant share of 40.87% in 2025.

U.S. Urology Surgical Instruments Market

The U.S. urology surgical instruments sector benefits from continuous innovation in endoscopic stone management and minimally invasive prostate procedures. In March 2026, Boston Scientific received FDA clearance for its Asurys Fluid Management System, which automatically regulates irrigation flow using real-time intrarenal pressure readings during ureteroscopy, cystoscopy, and other urological procedures. FDA clearance for the LithoVue Elite Digital Flexible Ureteroscope System also supports the availability of advanced visualization and diagnostic instruments.

Canada Urology Surgical Instruments Market

Canada benefits from investment in integrated operating-room and urology imaging infrastructure. HealthPRO Canada introduced a dedicated procurement contract for urology imaging systems with integrated patient tables, covering real-time fluoroscopic imaging, digital visualization, software, accessories, installation, and training. Suppliers such as Canon Medical Systems Canada, Philips Canada, and Siemens Healthcare were selected, creating procurement opportunities for manufacturers of advanced imaging systems and specialized urological surgical equipment.

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Asia Pacific Urology Surgical Instruments Market

The Asia Pacific urology surgical market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

Japan Urology Surgical Instruments Market

Domestic endoscopy innovation and the development of advanced stone-management technologies boost the Japanese market. Tokyo-based Olympus Corporation offers specialized urology instruments, including resection electrodes, cystoscopes, and ureteroscopes, while its SOLTIVE SuperPulsed Laser System supports kidney stone fragmentation and soft-tissue procedures. Olympus has also identified the laser system and next-generation single-use ureteroscopes and cystoscopes among its key urology product developments, supporting demand for advanced endoscopic instruments and surgical accessories.

China Urology Surgical Instruments Market

China's urology surgical instruments sector benefits from rapid domestic innovation in single-use endoscopes and minimally invasive stone management technologies. Pusen Medical (Shanghai), HugeMed (Shenzhen), and ZSR Biomedical (Dongguan) develop digital flexible ureteroscopes, disposable cystoscopes, suction systems, and specialized instruments for kidney stone removal. In April 2026, Anhui Happiness Workshop Instruments received FDA 510(k) clearance for its single-use digital flexible ureteroscope, demonstrating the growing international reach of Chinese urology instrument manufacturers.

India Urology Surgical Instruments Market

Domestic manufacturing expansion and the localization of advanced endoscopic technologies shape the Indian urology surgical instruments market. Fujifilm India runs an endoscopy manufacturing facility to produce advanced endoscopy systems locally under its Make in India initiative. Domestic manufacturers such as Biorad Medisys (Indovasive) also develop flexible digital ureteroscopes, urology endoscopy equipment, and instruments for minimally invasive procedures.

Europe Urology Surgical Instruments Market

Europe's urology surgical instruments market is expected to experience a growth rate of 6.72% during the forecast period.

U.K. Urology Surgical Instruments Market

NHS procurement programs expand access to advanced endourology and minimally invasive surgical equipment. NHS Supply Chain introduced a national framework for endoscopy, endourology, and oncology ablation products, running through September 2027. The framework includes 58 suppliers and 36,601 newly added products, covering ureteroscopic instruments, urinary tract diagnostic equipment, and specialized surgical accessories.

Germany Urology Surgical Instruments Market

Germany has a strong domestic medical technology manufacturing base and specialized endoscopy expertise. Companies such as KARL STORZ (Tuttlingen) and Richard Wolf (Knittlingen) manufacture cystoscopes, ureteroscopes, resectoscopes, and endoscopic instruments for minimally invasive urological procedures.

Latin America Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market

Latin America's sacral nerve stimulation market is anticipated to register a growth of 7.82% during the forecast period.

Brazil Urology Surgical Instruments Market

In 2026, the São Paulo Military Police Health Assistance Fund allocated funding to upgrade the urology department at Hospital Cruz Azul, including the procurement of nine rigid and flexible ureteroscopes, a holmium laser generator, lithotripters, and nephroscopes. Hospital Militar de Área de São Paulo announced a tender worth approximately R$629,000 for permanent equipment for its urology and anaesthesiology departments. Such hospital investments support demand for specialized endoscopic instruments, stone removal devices, and surgical accessories.

Mexico Urology Surgical Instruments Market

Mexico's Social Security Institute (IMSS) reported that its Endourology Service at the National Medical Centre Siglo XXI had performed more than 400 minimally invasive procedures during the first half of 2026, primarily for kidney stone detection and removal. ISSSTE's Hospital General“5 de Diciembre” in Mexicali received a Dornier medical laser and two semi-rigid and flexible ureteroscopes to expand minimally invasive kidney stone treatment capabilities

Middle East & Africa Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market

The Middle East & Africa sacral nerve stimulation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period.

UAE Urology Surgical Instruments Market

Mediclinic City Hospital in Dubai operates the da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system, which supports complex urological procedures through high-definition 3D visualization and wristed surgical instruments. Dubai-based distributors such as Pentacorp Medical Equipment Trading and Medprix supply specialized urology equipment, surgical instruments, and stone-management products, supporting demand for advanced endoscopic and minimally invasive surgical technologies.

South Africa Urology Surgical Instruments Market

South Africa installed its 20th da Vinci surgical system in October 2026, taking the cumulative number of robotic-assisted procedures beyond 18,700, with more than 110 surgeons trained in the technology. Public hospitals such as Groote Schuur and Tygerberg also perform robotic urological procedures, supporting demand for precision surgical instruments, robotic-compatible accessories, and advanced visualization systems.

Competitive Landscape

The urology surgical instruments market competitive landscape includes medical device manufacturers, endoscopic equipment providers, and surgical technology companies. Key players such as Karl Storz, Olympus, Richard Wolf, Stryker, and Boston Scientific Corporation are estimated to account for 40–50% of the global urology surgical instruments market share.

Established players compete through instrument precision, product quality, minimally invasive technologies, and surgical performance. Emerging players focus on robotic assisted procedures, advanced endoscopic systems, and disposable surgical instruments to improve treatment efficiency.

Endoscopes Envision Systems Peripheral Systems Consumables & Accessories

Chronic Kidney Diseases Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Urinary Incontinence Urinary Stones

Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Urology Surgical Instruments Market Karl Storz SE & Co. KG (Germany Olympus Corporation (Japan) Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany) Stryker Corporation (US Boston Scientific Corporation (US) Cook Medical LLC (US) B. Braun SE (Germany) Coloplast A/S (Denmark) Teleflex Incorporated (US) ConMed Corporation (US)Key Industry Developments October 2026 Ambu launched its flexible navigable suction access sheath (FANS), expanding its ureteroscopy instruments and single-use stone management portfolio. June 2026 Dyne Medical received FDA 510(k) clearance for DYNE PORT, an endoscopic connector used in endourology instruments for kidney and ureteral stone procedures. March 2026 Cook Medical launched its Syfonix suction ureteral access sheath and a 7.5 Fr Ascend single-use flexible ureteroscope, expanding its urological instruments portfolio. February 2026 Stryker launched its F88 reusable flexible ureteroscope, strengthening its urology surgical products for minimally invasive procedures. Report ScopeSegmentation By Product 4By Application 4By End User 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Karl Storz SE & Co. KG (Germany) · Olympus Corporation (Japan) · Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany) · Stryker Corporation (US) · Boston Scientific Corporation (US)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The urology surgical instruments market size is valued at USD 14.88 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 26.49 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 40.87% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical LLC, B. Braun SE, Coloplast A/S, Teleflex Incorporated, and ConMed Corporation. The urology surgical instruments market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.