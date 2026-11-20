MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Reports that Jensen Huang, the co-founder of AI chip powerhouse Nvidia, had an extramarital affair with a company executive and ties to a suspected Chinese spy have led to his resignation as CEO and sparked investigations by the US securities regulator and FBI, calls for congressional hearings, a review by the company's independent directors and a proposed investor class action lawsuit.

Below is a look at the potential legal exposure for Huang, Nvidia and the directors of the company, which dominates the global market for computer chips that power the AI economy.

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Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, an unrelated former executive of ​Singapore-based company Megaspeed, and US intelligence agencies are trying to determine her ties to China's Ministry of State Security, according to two people familiar with the matter. Megaspeed has faced US scrutiny over suspicions that it helped Beijing gain access to Nvidia's advanced AI chips that are subject to US export restrictions.

Huang admitted he was unfaithful to his wife without providing details about the relationship, which led to a drop in Nvidia's stock price. US President Donald Trump said Huang told him that he had no idea that the woman was a spy and Huang had not been accused of criminal wrongdoing.

Reuters could not independently verify the intelligence allegation, which China's foreign ministry has said was "groundless".

Nvidia formed an independent committee of directors that hired the Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen, and Katz to assist in an internal investigation.

Huang resigned on November 11 after reports that he had an extramarital affair with a company executive who reported to him.

Nvidia sits at the centre of the ​technological rivalry between the United States and China. Washington has imposed restrictions on exports of advanced AI chips to China since ​2022. News of the affair has emerged as Democrats seized control of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections, propelled in part by anti-AI and anti-corruption sentiment.

What about federal securities fraud?

A proposed class action was filed in San Jose, California, federal court on November 9, alleging the company and Huang defrauded shareholders by concealing Huang's alleged relationship with Alice Huang and Megaspeed, which Jensen Huang described in an October 30 Bloomberg interview as "normal and not unusual".

Securities fraud plaintiffs must show that Nvidia and Huang knowingly misled investors, that investors relied on those misleading statements and that those misleading statements artificially inflated the stock.

The lawsuit did not specify damages, but the stock lost around 20% from its peak to the end of the class period, a decline of around $1 trillion in market value.

Such lawsuits are often filed in the wake of a company's stock suffering a large drop, and more are likely.

While the vast majority of US public companies have insurance against securities lawsuits, Nvidia does not, given its huge financial resources.

What about state law violations?

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway, a Republican, is investigating whether Huang's actions harmed state pension funds, and her office said they were looking at it through a consumer protection lens focused on potential misrepresentations.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta told Bloomberg that the Nvidia crisis raised red flags and his office could investigate. Bonta's office did not respond to a request for further details.

State officials could use state securities laws to pursue investigations of alleged violations, according to legal experts. New York's Martin Act is considered the most powerful, and the state's attorneys general have used it to police Wall Street, including an insider trading case brought this year. The Martin Act also allows the attorney general to pursue criminal claims.

No states have brought claims, and the New York attorney general did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Could the SEC step in?

The US Securities and Exchange Commission launched a civil investigation that included whether Nvidia misled investors, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. Reuters has not verified the report.

The regulator would have a lower burden of proof than a private investor class action, and the SEC can obtain alternative remedies, such as barring individuals from serving as officers or directors of public companies.

In 2022, during the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden, Nvidia settled allegations by the SEC that in 2018 it had made inadequate disclosures regarding the growth of its processors for the gaming market. The company paid a $5.5 million fine but did not admit or deny the allegations. An investor class action lawsuit over the same allegations is ongoing.

The SEC declined to comment.

Could the board be held liable?

An investor filed a so-called derivative lawsuit on November 11 seeking to hold the board liable for failing to make a good-faith effort to oversee the business and Huang. The lawsuit said the board allowed Nvidia to make repeated assurances about the company's dealings with Megaspeed, and the board did not act on warning signs about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang until it was public.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in the Northern District of California, also said the board lacked independence to investigate Huang.

Huang's resignation could strengthen the board's defences against derivative lawsuits by showing the directors were acting on signs of misconduct by forcing him out and refusing to consider his return.

Investors, including state pension funds, can also use their shareholder rights to seek internal records to investigate the board and look for potential conflicts.

The board could sue Huang for any fines or securities fraud settlements that result from the scandal. For example, electric truck maker Nikola took legal action and got a judgement of $168 million against its former CEO Trevor Milton.

Can securities fraud carry criminal penalties?

Only a small fraction of all securities fraud cases lead to criminal charges, as most violations are handled through civil or administrative enforcement.

But a federal statute, enacted as part of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, criminalises schemes that knowingly defraud investors through false pretences.

Prosecutors would need to show that Huang intentionally lied to the public about the affair in order to keep Nvidia's stock price from falling, rather than for personal reasons such as avoiding embarrassment.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche also said the FBI was investigating if Alice Huang was a spy.

If Huang knew about Alice Huang's alleged intelligence connection, he could face criminal liability under the Economic Espionage Act, a 1996 law that punishes the misappropriation of trade secrets to benefit a foreign government.

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