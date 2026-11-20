MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, extended his congratulations to Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on the occasion of National Day.

In a message shared to mark the occasion on Friday, November 20, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the strong bonds between the UAE and Oman, describing the two countries as being connected by "deep ties of brotherhood and a love passed down through generations".

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"We congratulate my brother, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, may God protect him, and the brotherly people of Oman on the glorious National Day," Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on X.

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The Dubai Ruler also prayed for Oman's continued "glory and prosperity" and for the enduring "love and brotherhood between our two countries and our two brotherly peoples."

Oman's National Day marks the founding of the Al Bu Said dynasty, which has ruled the country since 1744.

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