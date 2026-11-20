MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bruno Mars has shared an emotional tribute to his father, Peter Hernandez, following his death at the age of 74.

The 41-year-old singer announced the news on Instagram on November 19, sharing several family photographs, including one showing him embracing his father in a hospital bed.

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"Last week I got to hug my father one last time," Bruno wrote.

Reflecting on his father's influence on his life, particularly his music career, the singer said he had always credited him with teaching him everything he knows.

"If you've ever seen me talk about him I've always said that he's the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music," he wrote.

Bruno also praised his father for raising him and his five siblings, describing him as the greatest dad in the world.

"In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him everyday until we meet again," he continued.

He ended the tribute with a message referencing his late mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, who died in 2013.

"I Love you Pops. Kiss mom up there for me," he wrote.

Peter, who was originally from Brooklyn, New York, later moved to Hawaii, where he formed a doo-wop group called The Love Notes.

His passion for music played an important role in Bruno's childhood, with the singer growing up surrounded by live performances and musicians.

Bruno began performing at a young age, becoming known for his Elvis Presley impersonations before eventually pursuing his own music career.

In a 2014 interview with MidWeek, Peter spoke about his son's love of performing, recalling how he always wanted to be involved in whatever was happening around him.

He also expressed his pride in Bruno's success and the close relationship they shared.

Earlier this year, Bruno recalled receiving advice from his father when a street in Las Vegas was named after him in April.

Peter encouraged his son to remain humble and thank the fans who had supported his career.

The singer has not publicly disclosed his father's cause of death.

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