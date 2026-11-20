MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEXICO CITY, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DramaMix, a short-form drama platform, today announced an expansion strategy for Spanish-speaking Latin America. With Mexico as its regional base, the company plans to bring together AI-assisted production, local storytelling, and authorized content distribution.

DramaMix is preparing to begin operations in Mexico, where it plans to work with local creators and production teams to develop stories, characters, and dialogue grounded in viewers' experiences. Its priorities include adapting content for Spanish-speaking audiences, improving the user experience, and establishing a framework for local partnerships.

DramaMix plans to use AI models developed in-house and an integrated production platform to help creators and small studios work more efficiently and bring more stories to the screen. The tools will support script generation, character development, storyboarding, AI-generated on-screen characters, video editing, Spanish-language dubbing, and localized subtitles. The company also plans to pair targeted ad placement with authorized distribution on social media and refine how it reaches audiences based on viewership, conversions from promotional activity, and user retention.

The strategy builds on DramaMix's Collaborative Promotion Program, which allows users to share and promote content with permission. According to DramaMix, the program has helped more than 100,000 users share in the economic benefits of the short-form drama market. The company reports income gains of more than 20% and says the program has helped improve participants' living conditions.

DramaMix plans to adapt the program for Mexico by refining eligibility requirements, rules for using promotional materials, criteria for qualifying activities, and procedures for calculating and paying rewards. Creators develop the stories, promotion partners connect productions with audiences, and DramaMix provides technology, distribution, and operational support.

DramaMix plans to expand in phases. As it gains experience in Mexico, the company will evaluate opportunities in Colombia, Peru, Chile, and other Spanish-speaking markets in the region, taking into account local viewing habits, cultural context, and conditions for collaboration.

About DramaMix

DramaMix is an AI-powered short-form drama platform that aims to connect content production, ad placement, social media distribution, and commercial operations. Its team has international experience managing short-form drama projects.

CONTACT: Tim Neesh...