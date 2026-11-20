NoBalance AI Chatbot

NoBalance

Designed and built in Sweden, NoBalance provides zero-bloat, Gemini-powered custom AI assistants deployed via a single line of code for 24/7/365 support

- Mikael Magnusson, CEO of Captela LtdNICOSIA, NICOSIA, CYPRUS, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CAPTELA LTD today announced the official launch of NoBalance ((opens in a new tab)), a modern, streamlined AI assistant platform designed to bring 24/7/365 customer support, sales, and knowledge assistance to businesses of all sizes. Built with Scandinavian design philosophy and powered by Google's latest Gemini models, NoBalance eliminates the complexity, bloat, and maintenance overhead that plague conventional AI chatbot platforms.While legacy alternatives push brittle integrations into dozens of CRMs, ticketing tools, and accounting systems, NoBalance takes a radically focused approach: an ultra-clean, minimalist dashboard where businesses train a dedicated AI assistant in minutes by dragging and dropping documents, adding URLs, or writing text instructions. The finished assistant goes live on any website via a single copy-and-paste code snippet.Built for Reliability: 24/7/365 Without Sick Leave or BurnoutNoBalance takes its name from a playful take on modern European workforce realities. Unlike human staff, AI assistants do not take sick leave, multi-week vacations, or observe after-hours communication restrictions - they are always on, always patient, and deliver instant answers to visitors worldwide. And unlike permanent staff, they can be "fired" anytime with no minimum subscription term."Businesses today are drowning in complex software that promises the world but takes months to configure and integrate," said Mikael Magnusson, CEO of Captela Ltd. "With NoBalance, we wanted to cut through the noise. It is designed and built with Swedish minimalism: no bloat, no forced third-party connectors, and no lengthy contracts. You upload your knowledge, copy a snippet of code, and you immediately have an expert assistant working around the clock. If you ever change your mind, you can cancel anytime."Core Capabilities of NoBalanceInstant Training: Train custom assistants using free-format text, PDF and document uploads, or website URLs.Powered Exclusively by Gemini AI: Uses Google's latest Gemini models for fast, natural conversations grounded strictly in each business's own content.Global Fluency in 100+ Languages: While the platform interface is localized in eight European languages, the Gemini-powered assistant converses naturally in over 100 languages out of the box, letting businesses serve international visitors without separate language setups.Single-Snippet Deployment: Embeddable on any website or internal portal in seconds, with custom names, colors, chat icons, and greetings.Built-in Analytics & Transcripts: Per-bot usage analytics and conversation transcripts, with privacy-first 30-day retention and one-click export.Team Access: Invite colleagues to manage and train assistants together.Transparent Pricing: A 30-day free trial with no credit card required (1 bot, 100 conversations), a Pro plan at USD 49/month for up to 5 bots and 3,000 shared conversations, and Enterprise plans from USD 99/month. Cancel anytime.NoBalance is available immediately worldwide at (opens in a new tab).About CAPTELA LTDBased in Nicosia, Cyprus, CAPTELA LTD is a provider of innovative fintech, regulatory technology, and artificial intelligence solutions. The company builds focused digital tools that remove friction from everyday business operations.

Anastasia Andrea

CAPTELA LTD

+357 22 269804

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CAPTELA LTD Launches NoBalance: A Next-Generation European AI Assistant Platform for Websites and Businesses News Provided By CAPTELA LTD November 20, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.