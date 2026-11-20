SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Against the backdrop of deepening economic ties between China and Europe, the aviation logistics sector continues to serve as a vital artery for cross-border trade. On a recent day in Shanghai, this connection took center stage when the Brussels Airport Shanghai Roadshow was successfully held at the Consulate General of Belgium in Shanghai. The event brought together industry leaders, logistics providers, and trade enterprises to explore new opportunities in air connectivity and supply chain collaboration. TalkingChina, a leading Chinese language service provider, delivered professional Chinese-English simultaneous interpretation throughout the event, ensuring seamless communication between all participants.Event signage guiding guests to the roadshowThe roadshow was jointly initiated by Brussels Airport in cooperation with Flanders, the Flemish Region, and Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT), the agency responsible for promoting foreign investment and trade. It formed an important stop on the organizer's China roadshow tour, designed to introduce the airport's hub advantages to a Chinese audience. The target participants included domestic airlines, freight forwarders, cross-border logistics companies, and foreign trade enterprises, all of whom are key players in the rapidly growing China-Europe air cargo corridor.Numerous distinguished guests from the aviation and logistics industries in both China and abroad attended the event to exchange ideas, share insights, and explore potential partnerships. The gathering provided a valuable platform for direct dialogue between the Belgian airport authority and Chinese industry stakeholders, creating momentum for future cooperation in route development, cargo operations, and supply chain integration.Brussels Airport (BRU) occupies a strategic position at the geographical heart of Europe, in close proximity to the headquarters of the European Union. This unique location makes it a crucial integrated passenger and cargo aviation hub on the continent. Beyond its passenger operations, the airport has built a strong reputation for its cargo facilities, anchored by the Brucargo cargo park.Brucargo is widely recognized as one of the world's leading air cargo airports for pharmaceutical cold chain shipments. With round-the-clock customs clearance capabilities, it offers pharmaceutical and life science companies a reliable gateway for time-sensitive and temperature-controlled goods. The airport's route network reaches more than 200 destinations worldwide, connecting Europe with major markets across the globe. For businesses engaged in China-Europe cross-border supply chains, Brussels Airport serves as a critical aerial transit node, offering efficiency, reliability, and direct access to the European single market.The roadshow itself was structured to highlight these advantages in a practical, business-oriented setting. Through keynote presentations, business sharing sessions, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A interactions, participants gained a comprehensive understanding of what Brussels Airport can offer to Chinese partners. Topics ranged from route expansion opportunities and cargo handling capabilities to the regulatory environment and the advantages of locating distribution operations in Flanders. The interactive format encouraged open dialogue, allowing Chinese companies to raise specific questions about market access, logistics solutions, and partnership models.Smooth bilingual communication served as the foundation of this cross-border industry dialogue. Recognizing the high stakes of the event, TalkingChina provided professional Chinese-English simultaneous interpretation for the entire program, covering every segment from the opening presentations to the closing Q&A. Simultaneous interpretation, unlike consecutive interpretation, requires interpreters to render speech in real time with virtually no delay, demanding exceptional linguistic proficiency, subject-matter knowledge, and mental agility.The venue's reception area on the day of the eventThe decision to use simultaneous interpretation reflected the organizers' commitment to maintaining the event's pace and ensuring that all participants could follow the discussion without interruption. For a technical and commercially sensitive subject such as aviation logistics, accuracy in every detail matters. A mistranslated term or a delayed rendering can lead to misunderstanding, undermine trust, and ultimately affect business outcomes.To meet these demands, TalkingChina assembled a team of senior interpreters with deep expertise in the aviation logistics sector. These professionals are well versed in the specialized terminology that defines the industry, including route operations, air cargo terminal procedures, cross-border air freight, and bonded logistics. Their command of both the technical vocabulary and the commercial context allowed them to deliver a smooth, stable, and precise rendering throughout the event.The interpreters' performance ensured that information was conveyed rigorously and completely, with no loss of nuance in either language. This level of precision is particularly important when discussions involve contractual terms, operational specifications, and regulatory requirements, where even a small error can have significant consequences. By eliminating language barriers, TalkingChina enabled Brussels Airport and its Chinese counterparts to engage in efficient, meaningful dialogue, laying a solid foundation for practical cooperation in the aviation sector between Belgium and China.TalkingChina's role in the roadshow drew on many years of experience serving high-profile diplomatic functions and international business events. The company has built a reputation for handling complex, multilingual assignments with professionalism and discretion. Its work in Shanghai added another chapter to a long history of facilitating cross-border communication in the aviation, logistics, and trade sectors.The successful interpretation support contributed directly to the event's outcomes. Chinese participants were able to fully grasp the airport's value proposition, while the Belgian delegation gained clearer insight into the needs and priorities of Chinese logistics companies. This mutual understanding is essential for deepening practical cooperation and for translating dialogue into concrete business agreements.As China-Europe trade continues to grow, the demand for high-quality language services in specialized industries will only increase. Events like the Brussels Airport Shanghai Roadshow demonstrate the importance of professional interpretation in connecting markets, industries, and businesses across language barriers. TalkingChina remains committed to providing the linguistic expertise and industry knowledge needed to help international partners succeed in the Chinese market and beyond.Looking ahead, the company plans to continue strengthening its capabilities in aviation and logistics interpretation, supporting more cross-border events and contributing to the development of the China-Europe air cargo corridor. With a combination of linguistic excellence, sector expertise, and a deep understanding of international business culture, TalkingChina is well positioned to serve as a bridge between China and the world.About TalkingChinaTalkingChina is among the ten most influential brands in China's translation industry and ranks among the top 30 language service providers in the Asia-Pacific region. With more than 20 years of craftsmanship and experience, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality translation and interpretation services to clients across a wide range of industries. TalkingChina helps businesses and organizations go global with confidence, offering language solutions that combine accuracy, cultural insight, and industry expertise.For business inquiries: +86 15317083548 (WeChat same number)

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TalkingChina Provides Chinese-English Simultaneous Interpretation for Brussels Airport Roadshow in Shanghai News Provided By Globalso November 20, 2026, 09:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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