Printify Compares 8 Printing Companies for Small Businesses Looking Beyond Vistaprint

The guide reviews product range, production speed, delivery, print quality, and guarantees, and offers five questions for choosing a print supplier

- Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at PrintifyWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Printify, a leading print-on-demand platform, has released a guide comparing eight printing companies that small businesses, creators, and online sellers can consider in place of Vistaprint. The resource evaluates each company on product range, production speed, delivery, print quality, and guarantees, and matches each one to the type of print job it suits best.Eight Companies Matched to Different Print JobsAccording to the guide, the strongest Vistaprint alternatives depend on what is being printed. The list covers Printify, Printful, 4imprint, MOO, Zazzle, Canva Print, GotPrint, and UPrinting. In short, the guide points to Printify for merch and promotional items, MOO for premium stationery, GotPrint for budget bulk printing, and Canva Print for do-it-yourself design.The guide notes that Vistaprint remains a good fit for one-vendor orders that mix business cards, postcards, door hangers, and banners. It also outlines why buyers look elsewhere: shipping fees that depend on order value and size, a product focus on marketing print rather than apparel or items to sell online, demand for premium finishes such as cotton stock, letterpress, and foil, and lower prices from specialist printers on large runs.Merch Without Minimums and On-Demand ProductionPrintify notes that its Catalog includes more than 2,000 products, produced by more than 70 Print Providers worldwide, with no minimum order and free sign-up. The range spans postcards, greeting cards, posters, apparel, and drinkware. Bulk discounts reach up to 46% off products and up to 50% off shipping on qualifying orders, and Merchant Protection covers a free reprint or refund for manufacturing errors within 30 days. Orders from Etsy, Shopify, and other sales channels sync automatically.The resource highlights that on-demand suppliers differ in how they produce orders. Printful is described as making orders in its own facilities, while Printify works through a network of Print Providers. For buyers who intend to sell what they print, the guide recommends choosing a platform that connects to their store. Readers comparing on-demand suppliers in more depth can also consult the company's Gelato vs Printful guide and its Printify vs Fourthwall guide.Specialist Printers and Five Questions for BuyersAmong the specialists, 4imprint is listed for event giveaways, with free samples and proofs and a 24-hour production option on select items, although minimum quantities apply to most products. MOO offers cotton paper, letterpress, and foil finishes, and Zazzle provides a marketplace of creator templates. Canva Print includes free standard delivery in up to 8 business days, with express in up to 3. GotPrint produces business cards in 2–4 business days, and UPrinting offers free file proofing before production."There is no single best printer for every job. This guide helps small businesses match each order, whether a bulk flyer run or a single hoodie, to the right supplier," said Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printify.The guide closes with five questions for choosing a supplier: what is being printed, how many are needed, when they are needed, what happens if something goes wrong, and whether the items will be sold. Printify notes that print on demand suits small or one-off runs, while traditional printing becomes cheaper with volume. The guide also recommends checking production and shipping times separately, reading guarantee time limits, and ordering a sample first. The full guide is available on the Printify blog.About PrintifyPrintify is a leading print-on-demand platform that connects ecommerce merchants with a global network of Print Partners. With the industry's largest Catalog, free AI design tools, and seamless integrations with major ecommerce platforms, Printify enables sellers to scale custom product businesses without upfront costs.

Maria Kennedy

Printify

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Printify Compares 8 Printing Companies for Small Businesses Looking Beyond Vistaprint News Provided By Printify Inc. November 20, 2026, 09:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Technology, World & Regional



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