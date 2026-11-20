MENAFN - IANS) Gorakhpur, Nov 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said there was no shortage of employment opportunities in the state and announced that appointment letters would be distributed to eligible candidates every five to seven days until January 26, 2027.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while distributing tablets to more than 50,000 students and trainees from Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar and Maharajganj at a ceremony held in Gorakhpur under the second phase of the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme.

During the programme, CM Yogi personally handed over tablets to 23 students and watched a short film highlighting the scheme's achievements.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of Devutthana Ekadashi, the Chief Minister announced that after cracking down on the mafia and eliminating organised crime, the state government was now preparing to launch a strict campaign against drug traffickers.

He urged young people to stay away from all forms of drugs and warned that those involved in drug trafficking would face stringent action. He said the government would not allow anyone to destroy the future of the state's youth.

At the conclusion of the programme, CM Yogi also took a selfie with the students and trainees as they held their newly distributed tablets aloft.

The Chief Minister also criticised the incident in which a Class 10 student was trampled during a Samajwadi Party rally in Gorakhpur two days ago, describing it as a blot on Uttar Pradesh's identity.

He said the student, who was on his way to pick up his younger sister from school, was the great-grandson of Pujan Singh, a revolutionary associated with the Chauri Chaura incident.

CM Yogi said those who resort to disorder and create chaos during elections would not be spared, adding that the government would deal firmly with such elements.

Responding to the Opposition's criticism with figures, the Chief Minister said the state government had issued 1.75 million appointment letters over the past nine and a half years.

He said more than 16,000 appointments had recently been made in various departments, including agriculture, health, education, Panchayati Raj, police, sports and revenue.

According to the Chief Minister, the recruitment process for 8,000 accountants, 32,000 police personnel and more than 42,000 home guards had been completed. He announced that appointment letters would be distributed every five to seven days until January 26, 2027.

Recalling the situation before his government came to power, CM Yogi said examinations were earlier dominated by the so-called 'Munna Bhai' culture and the Saifai Syndicate. However, the government had now ensured transparent recruitment through strict laws.

He said that under the anti-paper leak provisions, those found guilty could face life imprisonment, a fine of Rs one crore and confiscation of their properties. He added that recruitment was now being conducted swiftly and transparently on the basis of merit.

Highlighting the achievements of the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme, CM Yogi said six million young people had received tablets and smartphones during the first phase. An IIM Lucknow study had indicated that the initiative benefited around 30 million people.

In the second phase, the government is distributing 2.5 million tablets. These devices come equipped with more than 18,000 free courses offered by Infosys and the Yuva Saathi App, making them a mobile university for students, he said.

The Chief Minister advised young people to verify information circulating on social media, remain cautious about digital security and use technology productively. He urged them to devote at least three hours to skill development rather than spending their time watching short videos and reels.

He also encouraged students to use the tablets to complete Forms 6, 7 and 8 for the Census 2027 self-enumeration process and the SSR of electoral rolls.

Announcing further employment initiatives, CM Yogi said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Skilling and Employment Zones would be established in every district. Young people would be trained in foreign languages, including Japanese and German, along with industry-specific skills, and connected with employment opportunities in domestic and international industries.

He said the number of startups in Uttar Pradesh had increased from 120 to 25,000, adding that a Rs 1,000-crore Fund of Funds had been established to support the startup ecosystem.

Under initiatives such as One District One Product (ODOP), One District One Cuisine and the CM Yuva Yojana, the government was encouraging young people to become entrepreneurs and job creators. He said two lakh young people were being provided interest-free loans of Rs 5 lakh.

CM Yogi also highlighted the government's initiatives in education, including scholarships for 6.7 million students and Abhyudaya coaching facilities extending up to the college level.

Speaking about the state's economic progress, he said Uttar Pradesh's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) had tripled from Rs 12 lakh crore to Rs 36 lakh crore.

Investment proposals worth Rs 50 lakh crore had generated employment opportunities for 6.5 lakh young people, while Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) alone had attracted investments worth Rs 20,000 crore, he added.

He said Purvanchal had witnessed significant improvements in infrastructure, with an extensive expressway network, 17 airports, an AIIMS in Gorakhpur and five universities. These developments, he said, had also helped make the region free from encephalitis.

The Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh had transformed from a state once associated with unrest into one known for development and celebrations.

Referring to the religious significance of Devutthana Ekadashi, he said around 50 to 55 lakh devotees participated in the Panchkosi Parikrama in Ayodhya on Friday.

Highlighting the improvement in the state's law-and-order situation, CM Yogi cited the expansion of a private tech company's Lucknow centre, where the workforce has increased from 100 to 18,000.

He said women employees could now return home safely even at 2 a.m., as the government had ensured strict action against those involved in harassment and crimes against women.

Calling upon the youth to contribute to the country's development, the Chief Minister urged them to take responsibility for building a developed India by 2047.

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