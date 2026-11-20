MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) Mamata All India Trinamool Congress general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday appeared at Girish Park Police Station in North Kolkata for questioning in connection with an FIR accusing him of making derogatory remarks against a serving woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

Although summoned to appear at 1 p.m., Banerjee reached the police station at around 12.45 p.m., accompanied by party supporters. He went inside the police station to face interrogation, while his followers waited outside amid heavy rainfall.

On November 13, cops from Girish Park Police Station had visited the residence of the Diamond Harbour MP in Kalighat, South Kolkata, and served him a notice asking him to appear for questioning.

The FIR was registered following a complaint by a local woman, who alleged that Banerjee had obstructed police functioning by issuing threats and making derogatory remarks against a serving woman IPS officer and other police personnel in West Bengal.

The controversy relates to comments made by the Trinamool leader last month during a public interaction, when he had criticised state police officials, including West Midnapore Superintendent of Police Papia Sultana, without explicitly mentioning her name.

During the interaction, which was captured on camera, Banerjee had warned that the names of police officers allegedly acting in a politically biased manner were being recorded and that action would be taken against them in the future.

He had also made personal remarks against Sultana, accusing her of implicating Trinamool Congress leaders and workers in false cases to please Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Earlier on Friday, Banerjee had taken to social media to comment on the police summons, questioning the action against him and referring to statements made by BJP leaders about the West Bengal Police over the years.

"Girish Park Police Station has summoned me today in connection with a case alleging that I threatened police officials with facing justice in the days ahead. Before I head there, I thought it would be worth revisiting what BJP leaders have said about the Bengal Police over the years," he wrote.