MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 20 (IANS) Sabarimala in Kerala is witnessing an unusual situation this pilgrimage season, with virtual queue slots fully booked weeks in advance but significantly fewer devotees actually turning up for darshan, raising questions over the booking system and the restrictions imposed on pilgrims.

The two-month-long annual pilgrimage opened on Tuesday.

The Travancore Devaswom Employees' Front has now demanded the restoration of spot booking at Pampa and relaxation of the time restrictions under the virtual queue system.

The organisation has submitted a complaint to Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and Devaswom Minister K. Muraleedharan, seeking an inquiry into the reasons behind the gap between bookings and actual pilgrim arrivals.

The issue has assumed significance as virtual queue bookings for every day up to January 9 have already been filled, even as the number of devotees reaching the hill shrine remains lower than expected.

On Tuesday, more than 56,000 devotees had booked slots through the virtual queue system, but only around 48,000 reportedly reached the shrine.

Officials have also noted that between 20,000 and 35,000 people who book slots on certain days do not turn up for darshan.

The minister has directed ADGP P. Vijayan, who is in charge of law and order, and Travancore Devaswom Board president K. Jayakumar, to examine whether there are any irregularities behind the pattern.

He has also written to the Board president seeking a detailed inquiry and report.

One concern is that when a devotee books a slot but fails to turn up, the vacant slot cannot be allotted to another pilgrim.

This can leave the online system showing no availability even when the actual number of visitors is lower, denying an opportunity to devotees who wish to undertake the pilgrimage.

There were suspicions that agencies or organised groups might be making bulk bookings and then staying away.

However, the police have rejected this possibility, pointing out that Aadhaar-based booking makes large-scale bookings difficult.

They suspect that some devotees may have postponed their visits after considering the expected rush.

The employees' organisation has asked the government to examine whether strict time restrictions and travel difficulties are also discouraging pilgrims.

It has argued that spot booking at Pampa should be restored and the virtual queue rules made more flexible to ensure that devotees are not turned away despite reaching the pilgrimage centre.

The fall in pilgrim numbers has implications beyond the shrine. It affects the Devaswom Board revenue and the thousands of traders, workers, and others who depend on the annual pilgrimage season.

The immediate challenge for the government and the Devaswom Board is to establish why booked pilgrims are not arriving and ensure that the system does not prevent genuine devotees from having an opportunity for darshan.