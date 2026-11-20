Set against the backdrop of Dubai's skyline, Porsche Centre Dubai and SQUATWOLF teamed up for 30 x 30 as teams of three went head-to-head across five high-energy challenges, putting their strength, speed and endurance to the test. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, United Arab Emirates; November 2026: Porsche Centre Dubai and SQUATWOLF took competition out of the gym and up to the rooftop. On 15 November, from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM, Porsche Centre Dubai hosted a team fitness challenge as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026. The event brought together two brands that shared a drive for performance, movement and pushing boundaries.

Teams competed across five stations, taking on a mix of treadmill, rowing, SkiErg, bodyweight and strength-based challenges. Each station brought a different test of fitness, requiring a balance of speed, strength and endurance.

Success came down to teamwork, strategy and the ability to perform across all five disciplines. The challenge offered an engaging way to celebrate 30×30, bringing competition and teamwork together.

The evening culminated in fitness, fuel and music, with guests enjoying a curated selection of healthy refreshments and hydration station by One Shot, complemented by live DJ sets against the backdrop of Dubai's skyline.