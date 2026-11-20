Pakistan Secures Eight Wicket Victory Over Sri Lanka In Rawalpindi

With help of six wickets from pacer Mohammed Abbas and a half-century from Ghazi Ghori, Pakistan secured their first Test series win of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2025-27, beating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the second Test at Rawalpindi on Friday.

Pakistan produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the second Test of their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series in Rawalpindi, securing a 1-0 series victory. The first game of the series had ended in a draw. The result meant that Pakistan clinched their first Test series victory in over two years, following their 2-1 triumph over England at home in October 2024. Thus, this was Pakistan's first series win in the ongoing WTC cycle, as per the ICC.

Resuming Day 4 at 309/9, Sri Lanka managed to add just seven runs to their overnight total before being bowled out for 316 in their second innings. Mohammad Abbas brought the innings to a close, trapping Asitha Fernando lbw to finish with figures of 3/55. Milan Rathnayaka remained unbeaten on 66, providing some resistance for the visitors after they had conceded a substantial 227-run first-innings deficit.

With a target of just 90 runs, Pakistan made a brisk start to their chase. However, Sri Lanka managed to pick up two wickets quickly, dismissing Tayyab Arif (13) and Mohammad Taha (4) in the sixth and seventh overs, respectively. Azan Awais and the promoted Aamer Jamal ensured there were no further hiccups, guiding Pakistan home in just 13 overs. Awais remained unbeaten on 32, while Jamal provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 34 off just 22 deliveries, including five fours and a six.

Pakistan reached 90/2 to complete an emphatic eight-wicket victory and claim the series. Earlier, the hosts had taken control of the contest right from the opening day after bowling Sri Lanka out for just 98 in their first innings. Mohammad Abbas, Razaullah and Aamer Jamal claimed three wickets apiece to dismantle the visitors' batting line-up.

In reply, Pakistan posted 325, taking a commanding first-innings lead of 227 runs. Ghazi Ghori top-scored with 54, while Razaullah's quickfire 42 helped the hosts stretch their advantage despite Lahiru Kumara's five-wicket haul. Sri Lanka showed greater resistance in their second innings, with half-centuries from Kusal Mendis (53) and Sonal Dinusha (54) helping them recover from early setbacks. Rathnayake's unbeaten 66 further added to the total, but regular breakthroughs from Pakistan meant they had to chase a modest target. The hosts completed the job on the fourth morning to bring the series to a close and claim the series to improve their points percentage in the WTC Standings to 12.12, as they continue to remain bottom of the table.