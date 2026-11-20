COAS General Dhiraj Seth Strengthens Defence Ties in Czech Republic

Prague [Czech Republic], November 20 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth visited the fourth Rapid Deployment Brigade of the Czech Land Forces on Friday, where he was briefed on the formation's structure, operational mandate and capabilities. Outlining details of General Seth's visit, the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information posted on X, "The visit provided an opportunity to interact with Czech military personnel and gain insights into their operational preparedness, capabilities and best practices, further strengthening professional military engagement and defence cooperation between the two countries."

General Seth is undertaking an official visit to the Czech Republic focused on deepening defence ties and identifying avenues for bilateral collaboration. Prior to that, General Seth interacted with senior figures from the Czech Republic's defence sector to examine prospects for widening defence industrial cooperation and reinforcing industry-to-industry engagement across both nations. Those taking part in the interaction included the Deputy Director General of the Intergovernmental Cooperation Agency (AMOS), the Vice President of the Defence and Security Industry Association of the Czech Republic (AOBP), and delegates from the Czech defence industry.

The engagement offered a platform to share views on defence industrial strengths, look into potential partnerships and boost ties between the defence industries of India and the Czech Republic, according to a statement from the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information. The discussions underlined the mutual resolve of both sides to broaden defence industrial cooperation and build upon their bilateral defence partnership.

Earlier on Thursday, General Seth met Czech Republic Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marie Chatardova, with discussions centred on advancing bilateral cooperation across shared priorities. India's Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Raveesh Kumar, was also present during the meeting. During his visit, General Seth also visited the General Staff Headquarters of the Czech Armed Forces in Prague, laying a wreath at a solemn ceremony in honour of troops who laid down their lives for their country. He also called on Lieutenant General Petr Cepelka, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces, where discussions addressed shifting security dynamics, bolstering bilateral defence cooperation and expanding professional military exchanges between the two Armies. The Army Chief was also briefed by senior military officials on "Horizon 2035: Land Warfare Modernisation and Future Readiness of the Czech Armed Forces", spanning future conflict, technological shifts and operational readiness.