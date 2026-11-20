Tension Erupts in Tadipatri as Rival Political Factions Clash Violently

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Tension gripped Tadipatri after supporters of TDP leader J.C. Prabhakar Reddy attacked the house of YSRCP former MLA Kethireddy Peddareddy and attempted to kill him, YSRCP alleged. The attackers hurled petrol bombs, damaged vehicles in Peddareddy's convoy and set them on fire. They also set fire to a generator on the ground floor of his house. The police responded late and later reached the spot and dispersed the TDP supporters gathered near Peddareddy's house.

Meanwhile, YSRCP national spokesperson Mahaboob Shareef alleged that a convoy carrying party MP YS Avinash Reddy was attacked by supporters of the TDP-led coalition government while he was travelling from Indira to Simhadripuram to support party candidates. Shareef alleged that TDP Official Spokesperson Ravi and his supporters attacked Avinash Reddy's convoy using stones, petrol bombs, weapons and sticks, and claimed that an attempt was made to kill the MP. He said the incident was not merely an attack on an individual MP but an assault on the democratic system. "Suddenly, an attack was carried out on him, and an attempt was made to kill him," Shareef said, alleging that Ravi and his supporters were behind the attack. Describing the alleged incident as an attack on democracy, the YSRCP spokesperson said, "This is not just an attack on MP Avinash Reddy; it is an attack on the entire democracy. Such actions are not appropriate. Whatever the coalition government is doing is absolutely wrong." Shareef further alleged that the convoy was targeted with petrol bombs, weapons, stones and sticks, and accused the coalition government of allowing such incidents to take place. He also questioned the police response, alleging that personnel remained silent and failed to take action despite the seriousness of the incident. Referring to directions from the High Court and Supreme Court, Shareef said the Supreme Court had directed the Election Commission to ensure the safety and security of candidates. He alleged that the Election Commission had failed to implement these directions. "The Election Commission has also become a puppet of the coalition government. This appears to be a well-planned conspiracy. A major conspiracy has been hatched to attempt to kill MP Avinash Reddy. YSRCP will not tolerate this," he said. (ANI)