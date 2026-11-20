BJP Leaders Slam Samajwadi Party After Tragic Death at Gorakhpur Rally

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh BJP Vice-President Neeraj Singh on Friday criticised the Samajwadi Party for the recent incident in which a boy died after being hit by a bulldozer during a PDA rally led by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Gorakhpur, demanding accountability and alleging that such incidents occur because of the party's disruptive nature.

Reacting to Yadav's allegation that the BJP government was trying to influence the investigation into the incident, Singh told reporters that, "This is the basic character of the Samajwadi Party. Whenever they hold an event, rally or public meeting, such incidents occur because they are fundamentally disruptive."

Calling the death of the child extremely sad, Singh said he did not want to politicise the incident but stressed that accountability was necessary. "The death of a 13-year-old innocent child in such circumstances has left all of us deeply saddened," he said, adding that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the bereaved family, expressed his condolences and assured them of support.

On SP leader Azam Khan's remarks about a revolution and elections not being fought on caste or religious lines, Singh said, "What more can we expect from Azam Khan? He is talking about a revolution; tomorrow, he may even talk about jihad." He further alleged that the same people had called "Bharat Mata a witch" and described Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar as a "land mafia". Singh said people were aware of the BJP's efforts to fulfil their aspirations and expectations.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Dayashankar Singh said the child belonged to a family of freedom fighters, whose grandfather was among those martyred in the Chauri Chaura incident. "The accident occurred because of the excessive enthusiasm of these people, and even after the incident, they did not express any sympathy towards the bereaved family. This is extremely sad," he said.

Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Singh stressed that the contest would be based on development, law and order, and employment opportunities for the state's youth. He accused the Samajwadi Party of seeking to contest elections on the basis of caste and religion despite speaking about these issues. Referring to the party's Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak (PDA) formulation, he said, "What is PDA now? Dalits and minorities have been removed from it, and only the family remains." He added that the BJP worked on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', without the dominance of anyone or neglect of any section.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari also criticised the Samajwadi Party over the incident, saying that the party and anarchy were synonymous. "The kind of atmosphere of lawlessness that the Samajwadi Party has created at its rallies has resulted in the death of an innocent child. This is extremely sad. There should be a high-level inquiry into the incident, and strict legal action should be taken against whoever is responsible for the deliberate act behind it," Ansari said. On the 2027 Assembly elections, he said the double-engine Modi-Yogi government would be formed again in Uttar Pradesh and claimed that the Samajwadi Party would be wiped out. (ANI)