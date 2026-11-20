Rupee Rise May Hit Indian IT Sector Earnings by Up to 13 Percent Soon

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): A sharp appreciation in the rupee against major global currencies could reduce the earnings of Indian information technology (IT) companies by 4-13 per cent in the current financial year on an unhedged basis, reversing a key margin support enjoyed by the sector, according to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

“The INR has appreciated by 2.5% against the USD on a QTD basis, reversing the recent trend of sharp rupee depreciation aiding margin tailwinds for the sector,” the brokerage said, warning that the currency movement could weigh on profitability in the coming quarters. Kotak estimates that the recent currency movement could create an operating margin headwind of 50-70 basis points for IT services companies and 60-110 basis points for engineering research and development (ERD) companies in the near term, assuming they do not take additional steps to protect margins. Additionally, the rupee has gained 6.2 per cent against the euro and 3.4 per cent against the British pound. Companies with greater exposure to Europe are likely to face a larger impact, the report said. Kotak estimates that the earnings per share (EPS) impact could reach 6-11 per cent in the December quarter on an unhedged basis. For the full financial year 2027, the impact is estimated at 4-13 per cent. The brokerage said companies could partly offset the pressure through lower variable pay and cuts in discretionary spending. However, the scope for traditional cost-saving measures remains limited, as utilisation levels offer little room for improvement and subcontracting costs have increased.“Traditional levers are limited,” the report said, adding that companies with significant currency hedges could see a lower impact. The pressure comes after currency movements had supported the sector's margins. IT companies benefited from 90-120 basis points of margin gains from favourable currency movements in FY26, with some benefits continuing into the first half of FY27. Kotak expects these gains to reverse in the second half. Looking ahead, competitive pressures, pricing demands from clients and investments in artificial intelligence capabilities could add to the strain on profitability. The brokerage said companies would also face pressure to pass on productivity gains to clients. It warned that a sustained decline in profitability could lead to lower valuation multiples for IT companies. (ANI)