MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Nov 20 (IANS) Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy has been found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test match against South Africa at The Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The batter has been fined 40% of his match fees and was hit with two demerit points for the breach of Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match."

The said incident occurred on Wednesday after play was stopped due to bad light when Ahsan Raza and Alex Wharf, the on-field umpires, were walking past the Bangladesh team's dressing room balcony.

The Bangladesh batter criticised the umpire's decision for not having stopped the play earlier. The manner in which he spoke to the umpires was "aggressive and unbecoming", as described by the ICC.

Hridoy admitted to the offence and also accepted the sanctions proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. This did not call for a formal hearing.

The charges were levelled by On-field umpires Raza and Wharf, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Lubabalo Gcuma. This was Hridoy's first offence in a 24-month period.

The level 1 breaches hit a player with a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Meanwhile, South Africa won the Test match on Thursday after chasing down a meagre 12-run target in the second innings with nine wickets in hand. Bangladesh struggled big time in their second innings and were bowled out for just 168 after being handed a trail of 157 in the first innings.

The Proteas lost opener Marques Ackerman in the first over but did not take much time to wipe out the target in the second over to go 1-0 up in the series. They have also become No.1 on the World Test Championship points table after the win.