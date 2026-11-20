MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- AMINA Bank AG ("AMINA"), a Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA)-regulated crypto bank with global reach, is the first European bank to offer institutional access to Open USD (OUSD), the US dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by Bridge. Custody and on/off-ramp services for OUSD are available now for professional and institutional clients.

"Stablecoins have the power to fix the painful process of moving money across borders and jurisdictions. Our job at AMINA is to instill trust and make instruments like stablecoins work within the frameworks that institutions rely on," said Mike Foy, Chief Financial Officer at AMINA. "For corporate treasurers adopting a stablecoin for the first time, the question is not which token to choose. It is how custody, reporting, and compliance are handled. This is where specialist crypto banks like AMINA have years of expertise and can support institutions' adoption."

OUSD launched on 30 September 2026 and has grown to approximately $837 million in market capitalisation within its first month. The stablecoin is backed by a consortium of more than 140 members, including Visa, Mastercard, Stripe, BlackRock, and Coinbase. Bridge, a Stripe company, serves as the day-one issuer under the US GENIUS Act, with governance set to transition to Open Standard, an independent entity being established as the permanent issuer. Reserves are held with institutions including BlackRock and BNY. OUSD is available on Ethereum, Solana, Base, and Tempo, with fee-free minting and redemption.

With AMINA's stablecoin-agnostic approach, OUSD joins a stablecoin roster that already includes USDC, USDG, and RLUSD. The addition comes as a new generation of consortium-backed stablecoins enters the market alongside established issuers, and institutional clients and commercial enterprises increasingly seek regulated banking access to these instruments.

Disclaimer: This website constitutes advertising and marketing material within the meaning of Art. 68 of the Swiss Financial Services Act (FinSA) and Art. 95 of the Swiss Financial Services Ordinance (FinSO). Where products are advertised, the relevant product documentation, if required or available, can be accessed on our website or obtained free of charge upon request. Any additional information or documents made available for purposes other than marketing are subject to the specific terms and conditions applicable to such materials. All information and documents provided on this website are for informational purposes only. AMINA Bank AG is a Swiss bank, authorized and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). AMINA is authorized and regulated in Switzerland. Products and services described on this website may not be registered, approved, offered or available in all jurisdictions and may be subject to legal and regulatory restrictions. Nothing on this website constitutes investment, legal, tax, or other professional advice. This website does not constitute an offer, solicitation, recommendation or invitation to buy or sell any financial instrument, nor does it constitute financial advice, in any jurisdiction where such activity would be unlawful. Investments and financial instruments involve risks, including the possible loss of capital. Risks may include market, liquidity, currency, counterparty, operational and, where applicable, digital-asset or technology risks. Any investment decision should be made only after reviewing the relevant product documentation and obtaining independent advice where appropriate. AMINA's products, services, information and materials contained within this website may not be available, offered or distributed to residents of certain jurisdictions. Recipients are responsible for informing themselves about, and complying with, any applicable legal, regulatory or sales restrictions in their jurisdiction. Please consult AMINA's terms and conditions or applicable sales restrictions relating to the products or services in question for further information.

About AMINA - Crypto. Banking. Simplified.

Founded in April 2018 and established in Zug (Switzerland), AMINA Bank AG is a pioneer in the crypto banking industry. In August 2019, AMINA Bank AG received the Swiss Banking and Securities Dealer License from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (“FINMA”). In February 2022, AMINA Bank AG, Abu Dhabi Global Markets (“ADGM”) Branch received Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA”) of ADGM. In November 2023, AMINA (Hong Kong) Limited received its Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) licenses from the Securities and Futures Commission (“SFC”). In October 2025, the firm's Type 1 license was further approved for uplift to include digital asset dealing services for Professional Investors under Hong Kong's digital asset regulatory framework. In October 2025, AMINA (Austria) AG (“AMINA EU”) received its CASP license from Austria's Financial Market Authority (“FMA”) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) framework.

CVVC Global Report and CB Insights named AMINA as one of the Top 50 Companies within the blockchain ecosystem. In 2025, AMINA won 'Institutional Digital Asset Innovation of the Year' at the Hedgeweek® Global Digital Assets Awards 2025. AMINA was most recently recognised as 'Best Digital Challenger - Private Banks' by FT Live's PWM Wealth Tech Awards.

To learn more about AMINA, visit

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink