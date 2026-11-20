Announcement Of The UHC High-Level Forum 2026 And Information On Press Registration
|Date and Time
|Session
|Venue
|Participation
|
Friday,
December 11
|17:00-17:40
|
Press Briefing
by the Forum Secretariat
|Tokyo
|In-person or Zoom
|
Saturday,
December 12
|AM
|High-level Discussion
|Tokyo
|In-person or YouTube (YouTube: Viewing only)
|PM
|Technical Session
|In-person or YouTube (YouTube: Viewing only)
Notes:
The schedule is currently being coordinated and may be subject to change.
For certain sessions, the number of participants may be further limited among those who have registered.
Only the sessions open to the media are listed here.
Representatives from the Government of Japan, the World Bank Group, and the World Health Organization will participate in the Press Briefing as the Forum Secretariat.
3. Issuance of Press ID and Guidelines for Media Coverage
As described under Section 1 above, details including the location and time of press ID issuance, as well as further information and guidelines for media coverage, will be provided separately to those wishing to conduct in-person media coverage later.
[Reference]
UHC High-Level Forum official website:
Note: The YouTube livestream on Saturday, December 12 will be available on the website above.
Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare official website:
World Bank official website:
Health Works Initiative:
World Health Organization official website:
View source version on businesswire:
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