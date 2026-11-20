It will bring together global health leaders to discuss future actions to strengthen health financing systems and accelerate progress toward achieving universal health coverage (UHC).

Additionally, a press briefing by the Forum Secretariat will be held in a hybrid format on Friday, December 11, 2026, in Tokyo.

* UHC refers to a state where all people have access to appropriate health promotion, prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation services at affordable costs. For details, please refer to the website listed in [Reference].

1. Registration for press coverage

The sessions listed in Forum schedule below will be open for media coverage either in person or online. Please note, however, that all individuals, including reporters and photographers wishing to cover the Forum in person, are required to complete pre-registration by the Friday, November 27, 18:00 (JST) deadline, since a press ID for the Forum is required upon entering the venue. Anyone without pre-registration will not be allowed to enter the venue. In principle, no new application after the deadline will be accepted for security reasons. All individuals requiring a press ID must complete pre-registration using the Press Pre-Registration Form below. Registrants will be provided with further details, including instructions for collecting press IDs.

Individuals wishing to cover the event online, specifically those who wish to join the press briefing by the Secretariat on Friday, December 11, will receive a Zoom link. Those wishing to participate online must complete pre-registration using the Press Pre-Registration Form below by Friday, November 27, 18:00 (JST). The Secretariat will send the Zoom link to all registered participants. If you wish to change your participation format from in-person to online please also do so before the above registration deadlines.

Press Pre-Registration Form:

UHC High-Level Forum 2026 Press Registration Form

2. Forum Schedule