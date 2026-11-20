Teamlab Biovortex Kyoto To Open 'Teahouse In A Sea Of Light' For Savoring Tea. On View From Friday, November 20. Artwork...
(BUSINESS WIRE ) -- teamLab Biovortex Kyoto opens 'Teahouse in a Sea of Light ' on Friday, November 20, 2026, where visitors can savor tea within the Sea of Solidified Light.
Artworks exhibited in the teahouse, including Tea in Spontaneous Orde r, are now unveiled.
Teahouse in a Sea of Light
A space for savoring tea within a sea of light.
When a cup of tea is made, the artwork is born.
The tea interacts with nearby tea and the sea of light, creating a time structure throughout the entire space of the artwork. Visitors drink part of this formed order itself.
Coinciding with the opening of 'Teahouse in a Sea of Light,' Pocket Garden of Eternal Existence is newly unveiled at the museum's entrance gate.
teamLab Biovortex Kyoto
teamLab Biovortex Kyoto is teamLab's largest museum in Japan, based on the concept of Universe of Existence, Universe of Perception.
Located within walking distance of Kyoto Station and spanning over 10,000 square meters, the museum features more than 50 artworks, including artworks based on the concept of Environmental Phenomena as well as Athletics Forest, a complex, multi-dimensional creative athletic space, and Future Park, a collaborative space for co-creation, which are both part of teamLab's educational projects.
teamLab Biovortex Kyoto marked its one-year anniversary on October 7, 2026, reaching over 1.3 million visitors from 167 countries and regions.
teamLab Biovortex Kyoto
#teamLabKyoto
21-5 Higashikujo Higashi-Iwamotocho, Minami-ku, Kyoto
Hours
9:00 AM – 9:00 PM
*Last entry: 7:30 PM
Closed
Tuesday, December 15
Tuesday, January 19
*Closed days are subject to change. For the latest information, please check the official website.
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