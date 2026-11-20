MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- ACS, a precision robotics company for defense, showcased its BullfrogTM autonomous weapon station at the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) 2026, one of the world's leading military and defense expositions, in Aqaba, Jordan in late October. Held under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the exhibition provided an opportunity to engage with senior representatives from the Jordanian Armed Forces, international military delegations, government organizations, and industry partners.

Bullfrog, which is deployed with the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force, and was selected by the Marine Corps for its critical Ground Based Air Defense (GBAD) program, combines computer vision, autonomous control, and precision robotics with existing weapon systems to provide a scalable counter-drone solution. With an unmatched slew rate and tracking accuracy, Bullfrog offers unparalleled flexibility in cueing from external sensors and integrating across platforms, enabling seamless operation within wider defense systems.

"SOFEX was an enormous success. The Jordanian Armed Forces command considerable respect across the Middle East and North Africa for their operational experience and military expertise. We are grateful for the opportunity to engage in productive conversations to support Jordan's defense readiness,” said Scott Elliott, Senior Vice President of International Growth, ACS.“We are focused on building long-term relationships with international defense organizations and industry partners across the region, and our participation in SOFEX marks an important milestone in our international growth strategy.”

Available today with the M240 (7.62×51mm) machine gun and other similar weapons, Bullfrog will expand with an M2 (12.7×99mm) variant in early 2027, with directed energy solutions like high-energy lasers in development. By combining widely available service weapons and ammunition with autonomous precision robotics, Bullfrog delivers a cost per kill as low as $10, inverting the punishing economics of unmanned warfare.

As ACS continues to expand its international presence, Jordan offers a crucial strategic location from which to support customers and partners throughout the Middle East and North Africa. Building on this engagement, a regional presence in Jordan would strengthen ACS's ability to support partner-nation requirements and deliver responsive counter-drone solutions across the region.

About ACS

ACS is a precision robotics company for defense building autonomous weapon systems to pioneer a new era of security for America and its allies. ACS develops capabilities that combine computer vision, autonomous control, and precision robotics to defeat threats to military targets and critical infrastructure for a fraction of the cost of conventional interceptors. ACS's flagship product, Bullfrog, is a first-of-its-kind AI-powered weapon station that turns existing weapons into highly accurate counter-drone systems. Bullfrog is deployed with U.S. forces, and ACS holds contracts with the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, and Special Operations Command. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, where it has a significant manufacturing base. The company also has offices in Alexandria, Va. and an innovation lab in Huntsville, Ala.

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