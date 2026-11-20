MENAFN - Daily Forex) The U.S. Dollar continues to rally against the Canadian dollar overall, but Thursday saw a little bit of a pullback. At this point, the market is trying to do what it can to find buyers at the 1.43 level again.

USD/CAD

The U.S. dollar initially rallied against the Canadian dollar during the session here on Thursday, but has given back those gains as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior. After breaking through the psychologically important 1.43 level, the 1.43 level is an area that a lot of people will be watching, as it was a major turning point multiple times in the past as sellers came in.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money The interest rate differential continues to favor the United States

That being said, the market breaking above there clears a structural high from a couple of months ago and now starts to see the U.S. dollar dig into this massive area of resistance that extends all the way to 1.45.

The interest rate differential continues to favor the United States, and it will for the foreseeable future, especially considering that the Federal Reserve is likely to raise rates in December while the Bank of Canada is pretty much where they need to be inflation-wise, barring energy. So we'll have to watch that one.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

Plus, we also have to keep in mind that Canada just shed jobs while the United States tripled its estimate. So, with all that coming into play, and the fact that you get paid to hold U.S. debt above inflation at this point, it makes quite a bit of sense that this pair continues to be a buy-on-the-dip scenario, and that's exactly how I'm treating it

I only want to buy this pair and have no interest in owning the Canadian dollar right now, especially considering that oil is starting to slide a bit also. Ultimately, all things are pointing higher over the longer-term here form what I see.

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