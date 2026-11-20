USD/CAD Forecast 20/11: Bulls Defend 1.4300 (Video)
The interest rate differential continues to favor the United States, and it will for the foreseeable future, especially considering that the Federal Reserve is likely to raise rates in December while the Bank of Canada is pretty much where they need to be inflation-wise, barring energy. So we'll have to watch that one.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewPlus, we also have to keep in mind that Canada just shed jobs while the United States tripled its estimate. So, with all that coming into play, and the fact that you get paid to hold U.S. debt above inflation at this point, it makes quite a bit of sense that this pair continues to be a buy-on-the-dip scenario, and that's exactly how I'm treating itI only want to buy this pair and have no interest in owning the Canadian dollar right now, especially considering that oil is starting to slide a bit also. Ultimately, all things are pointing higher over the longer-term here form what I see.Ready to trade our Forex USD/CAD predictions? Here are the best Canadian online brokers to start trading with.
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