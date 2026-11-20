EUR/USD Forecast 20/11: Euro Rally Fades At 1.10 (Video)
So, with that being said, this is a setup where I think you should look at rallies as selling opportunities. Conversely, you have the United States with a Federal Reserve that is likely to raise rates and the ability to produce 14 million barrels of light sweet crude a day. Once you take in other grades, the United States actually is the world's largest energy producer now.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe 1.11 level would be resistance, I would imagine. If we can break above there, then the 1.12 level could be an area of interest. Rallies at this point in time that show signs of exhaustion invite more sellingWhen I look at longer-term charts, the next support level is closer to the 1.08 level, although there's a lot of noise in that general vicinity. So, I think if we do make a move toward that level, it's probably going to be more of a slow grind.Ready to trade our Forex EUR/USD forecast? We've shortlisted the best European brokers in the industry for you.
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