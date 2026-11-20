MENAFN - Daily Forex) The euro continues to see a lot of noisy trading, but at this point, it makes a lot of sense that we are seeing a bit of a“fade the rally” kind of situation here.

EUR/USD

The euro initially did try to rally a bit during the trading session on Thursday, breaking back above the 1.10 level and then failing to hold those gains. I think that's going to be the story here in the euro.

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Quite frankly, the interest rate differential pays you. The ECB is likely to be somewhat lackluster with its forward momentum as far as tightening rates are concerned. And, of course, you have to worry about energy in Europe itself. Inflation in Europe is currently seeing headlines of 4%, but a huge portion of that is actually energy because the Europeans have decided not to produce their own energy and therefore are at the mercy of the energy markets.

I am looking for rallies to sell at this point

So, with that being said, this is a setup where I think you should look at rallies as selling opportunities. Conversely, you have the United States with a Federal Reserve that is likely to raise rates and the ability to produce 14 million barrels of light sweet crude a day. Once you take in other grades, the United States actually is the world's largest energy producer now.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

The 1.11 level would be resistance, I would imagine. If we can break above there, then the 1.12 level could be an area of interest. Rallies at this point in time that show signs of exhaustion invite more selling

When I look at longer-term charts, the next support level is closer to the 1.08 level, although there's a lot of noise in that general vicinity. So, I think if we do make a move toward that level, it's probably going to be more of a slow grind.

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