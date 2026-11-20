I am a seller here, with a stop-loss at the 1.3220 level, with an eye on at least 1.30 below. The GBP/USD pair is something that I have had my eye on for some time now. The market looked as if it was going to hold support, but on Thursday, we have seen selling pressure break an obvious support level.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Potential signal:

GBP/USD

The British pound initially tried to rally a bit during the session here on Thursday as we were testing major support. At this point, it looks very much like a market that is struggling to find buyers.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money With this, I think we could be looking at the next big move.

If the U.S. dollar continues to see strength elsewhere, then we probably see the market go looking to lower levels, maybe the next large, round, psychologically significant figure at the 1.30 level. Short-term rallies at this point in time, I do believe, continue to be sold into.

It's not necessarily an indictment of the pound. It's just this massive U.S. dollar strength. With rates in America picking up a little bit during the session, that does make a certain amount of sense. After all, you get paid to hang on to government bonds in the United States beyond the inflation situation, and therefore it's a risk-free environment.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

This is a market that has slid right off a cliff recently and slammed into that area of support between 1.3150 and 1.32. But now that we've sliced through that, it looks really poor. Again, I think this is a U.S. dollar situation, not so much a pound situation

The U.S. dollar is, without a doubt, the strongest currency that I'm following in the major markets right now, and it doesn't look like that is slowing anytime soon. I am looking to fade short-term rallies as long as we stay below 1.3225. Quite frankly, I am willing to short here as well. I just don't have any interest in buying.

Now, if the U.S. dollar starts to fall against everyone, then this might be the first place I'd go looking to play a weaker dollar, thereby buying pounds. But as things stand right now, I just don't see that.

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