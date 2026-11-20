MENAFN - Daily Forex) The gold market continues to see a lot of negativities, as we see real rates as a wrecking ball for gold bulls.

Gold

The gold market initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday but gave back gains pretty quickly, as real rates in the United States continue to pay you to hang on to government paper instead of taking risk in an environment that is much riskier, like gold. Gold was accumulated by central banks last quarter in strong numbers, but quite frankly, that is not enough to overcome the opportunity costs that smaller institutions and retail traders have to deal with.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Looking for support

Overall, I think this is a market that will probably go searching for the next major support level. The question, of course, is where it is. I anticipate it could be $3,500. Gold looks horrible right now, and even though the range is shorter today, one feels that the North American selling-and it is primarily coming from the United States-is going to continue to punish this market.

Europeans are actually buying gold, and they are taking big losses. So now the next question is, will there be a forced liquidation? Rallies at this point in time, I look at with major suspicion, and I have no interest whatsoever in buying.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

I anticipate we probably are a long way away from a longer-term move. We need to see real rates dropping. They are not. They are a little bit lower over the last couple of days, but not enough to make any real difference

As long as that is the play at this point, I look at any rally as an opportunity to short yet again, especially if it is near a number like $3,850, which was previous support. I would love to see exhaustion there so I could start shorting. I have been short. I am probably going to take some off here because we are getting a little overdone, but I have no interest whatsoever in buying.

Ready to trade today's Gold forecast? Here are the best Gold brokers to choose from.