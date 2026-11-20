Gold Forecast 20/11: Failed Rally Signals More Losses
Europeans are actually buying gold, and they are taking big losses. So now the next question is, will there be a forced liquidation? Rallies at this point in time, I look at with major suspicion, and I have no interest whatsoever in buying.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI anticipate we probably are a long way away from a longer-term move. We need to see real rates dropping. They are not. They are a little bit lower over the last couple of days, but not enough to make any real differenceAs long as that is the play at this point, I look at any rally as an opportunity to short yet again, especially if it is near a number like $3,850, which was previous support. I would love to see exhaustion there so I could start shorting. I have been short. I am probably going to take some off here because we are getting a little overdone, but I have no interest whatsoever in buying.Ready to trade today's Gold forecast? Here are the best Gold brokers to choose from.
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