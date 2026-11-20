MENAFN - Daily Forex) The silver market continues to see a lot of noisy trading, particularly to the downside, as there are major headwinds out there to keep the silver market down. The most obvious reason is real rates.

Silver

The silver market initially tried to rally during Thursday's trading session but then gave back gains again as we tried to cross above the $45 level. The $48 level after that has a certain amount of resistance built into it as well, followed by the 50-day EMA. This is a market that really has no signs of strength, and there are various areas above that could cause massive issues.

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Ultimately, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of pressure, not only from possibly forced liquidations, but also because real rates in America continue to pay you quite well. If that is going to be the case, it is very likely that traders will be watching any rally as an opportunity to start shorting silver again.

The psychology of $50

The $50 level being broken through over the last couple of days is a big deal. That was a major ceiling for decades, which was just recently broken, and we are already below it again. I think silver has further to go to the downside. Clearly, there are no signs of real strength

Longer term, I love silver. I think it will be a great investment. But right now, in this environment, until those real rates come down, it is going to be very difficult for silver to pick up strength. It is so sensitive to rates, even more so than gold. Of course, the strong U.S. dollar is doing it no favors as well, which is all intertwined. At this point, this is a market that remains fragile at best, horrible at worst.

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